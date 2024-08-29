Brad Paisley, Def Leppard & Train To Headline Harvest Nights Music Festival

"Harvest Nights is where we bring some of the biggest names in music together with their fans and the community, all for a wonderful charitable cause." Post this

The Charity Pros has selected the Immokalee Foundation, Guadalupe Center, and the Cancer Alliance Network as beneficiaries of this year's annual Festival. "We love the work that all of these organizations do for the children and families in their community," continues Megan, "their missions align with ours at the Charity Pros in making a difference in a child's life."

The entertainment continues all weekend, featuring Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles, Mac McAnally of Jimmy Buffet's Coral Reefer Band, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, multi-platinum rock band Tesla, The Glorious Sons, Alana Springsteen, American Idol finalists Will Mosely, Jack Blocker and Casey Bishop w/Rock Republic, and local favorites the Ben Allen Band and Maiden Cane.

The Harvest Nights Music Festival will feature a Festival Village with live entertainment before and after the main stage concerts, an array of arts and crafts booths, local business activations, and various food trucks. On-site camping is also available for RVs, trailers, and campers.

The charity event will offer single-day and three-day tickets, including premier VIP seating, a party pit, reserved seating, a grandstand, and lawn seating. Concert tickets, Prepaid Parking, and Campsites are all available at www.thecharitypros.org

Food & Beverage Vendor applications and more info is available at www.thecharitypros.org

You can support the event and all of the charity organizations through Festival Sponsorship and donor opportunities by contacting [email protected]

ABOUT: The Charity Pros come together to advocate for children's social causes and expand their opportunities to live their best lives. Our dedication and commitment to children drive the Charity Pros to grow and expand. We promise to bring all the joy and happiness we can to these brave young hearts through our fundraising efforts, cause programs, and support provided to our partnering children's charities.

Megan Maloney, The Charity Pros Inc, 1 2393148726, [email protected], www.thecharitypros.org

