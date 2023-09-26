Brad Seymour Appointed to Lead State Network Growth at Mytra Consulting

Mytra Consulting is delighted to announce the addition of Brad Seymour to their team. Seymour will assume a key role in Mytra Consulting's telecom practice, focusing on forming state networks in collaboration with ILECs (Incumbent Local Exchange Carriers) and REMCs (Rural Electric Membership Cooperatives).

ANDERSON, Ind., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mytra Consulting is delighted to announce the addition of Brad Seymour to their team. Brad will assume a key role in Mytra Consulting's telecom practice, focusing on forming state networks in collaboration with ILECs (Incumbent Local Exchange Carriers) and REMCs (Rural Electric Membership Cooperatives).

Brad Seymour's reputation in the telecom sector precedes him with 30 years of experience, including having served fifteen years as the General Manager of Texas Lone Star Network (TLSN). Brad played a central role in identifying and developing connections with forty-one rural telecom companies to ultimately create a consortium capable of addressing the unique challenges of their customers. Under his leadership, TLSN orchestrated the establishment of a state-wide fiber-optic network, bolstered by successful coordination for the purchase and deployment of crucial network infrastructure, further facilitating the delivery of services throughout Texas.

"I am honored to join the accomplished team at Mytra Consulting," Brad Seymour commented. "The opportunity to work alongside exceptional professionals and contribute my expertise to foster state networks in partnership with ILECs and REMCs is truly inspiring. I look forward to playing a meaningful role in furthering the growth and connectivity of the telecommunications landscape."

Brad will focus on cultivating state networks, with a special emphasis on collaboration with ILECs and REMCs. Leveraging his extensive experience in telecom network planning and management, Brad will provide strategic guidance to drive operational efficiency and strategic growth in these networks. "We are delighted to welcome Brad Seymour to our team," said Justin Forte, President of Mytra Consulting. Brad's deep understanding of the telecom industry will undoubtedly enhance our capabilities and enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients."

Heather Lermont-Pape, Chief Learning Officer of Mytra Consulting, expressed her utmost confidence in Brad Seymour as a Telcom Consultant. "With his extensive background in Management and Telecommunications, and his passion for forming state networks, Brad brings a unique skill set that will greatly benefit our clients."

About Mytra Consulting

Mytra Consulting is an advisory services firm specializing in the telecommunications, information technology, and electric utility industries. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including strategic planning, business development, change management, and more, to clients across the United States. Headquartered in Anderson, Indiana, Mytra Consulting is committed to delivering valuable expertise and empowering clients to achieve their goals successfully. For more information about Mytra Consulting, please visit www.Mytraconsulting.com.

Media Contact

Debbie Ivanuska, Mytra Consulting, 1 3174033550, [email protected], www.Mytraconsulting.com

SOURCE Mytra Consulting