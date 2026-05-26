Brad Smith Earns Wisconsin Educator Association Endorsement in 6th Congressional District Race

Brad Smith, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District, has earned the endorsement of both the Wisconsin Education Association Council (WEAC) and the National Education Association (NEA).

MEQUON, Wis., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brad Smith, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District, proudly announces a dual endorsement from both the Wisconsin Education Association Council (WEAC) and the National Education Association (NEA).

WEAC is one of Wisconsin's largest labor unions and NEA is the largest labor union in the country. Together they represent educators and support staff across Wisconsin and advocate for strong public schools, fair working conditions, and policies that support students and families.

"I am deeply honored to earn WEAC and NEA's endorsement," said Smith. "This endorsement reflects our shared commitment to strengthening public education, supporting educators, and ensuring every student has the opportunity to succeed. Educators are at the heart of our communities, and I will continue fighting for the resources and respect they deserve."

After interviewing all Congressional candidates and evaluating their vision for public education, WEAC and NEA selected Smith as the sole endorsed candidate in the race. The endorsement underscores growing support for Smith's campaign across multiple sectors.

Smith is running for Congress against Republican incumbent Glenn Grothman. The primary election takes place August 11, 2026, and the general election is on November 3, 2026.

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SOURCE Citizens for Brad Smith