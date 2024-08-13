Bradenton Mayor and Community Leaders Tour MCR Health's Advanced Specialty Institute

The Advanced Specialty Institute fills a critical need in the community by providing easy and affordable access to specialists and outpatient medical procedures.

BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Friday, August 9, community leaders in Bradenton, including Mayor Gene Brown, City of Bradenton and Omar Edwards, Manatee County School Board got a chance to see behind the scenes of MCR Health's innovative healthcare facility now serving the region.

MCR Health's President and CEO Dr. Melvin Price, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Monica Rider, Chief Operating Officer Tabatha Ball and Board Chair Mary Lydia Ruiz welcomed in community members and provided tours of MCR Health's state of the art Advanced Specialty Institute. The facility currently provides minimally invasive medical procedures and services including orthopedics, podiatry, general surgery, pain management, cardiology and gastroenterology right in the heart of Bradenton.

The facility fills a critical need in the community by providing easy and affordable access to specialists and outpatient medical procedures.

The Advanced Specialty Institute is located at 6015 Pointe West Blvd, just south of downtown Bradenton. Patients can schedule appointments online at MCR.health or by calling 941-776-4000.

From left to right in photo: Omar Edwards, Associate Director, Manatee County School Board; Dr. Monica Rider, Chief Medical Officer, MCR Health; Mayor Gene Brown, City of Bradenton; Dr. Melvin Price, President and CEO, MCR Health; Tabatha Ball, Chief Operating Officer, MCR Health; Dr. Sanjiv Tewari, Chief Medical Officer, HCA Florida Blake Hospital.

About MCR Health:

MCR Health is a nonprofit organization committed to providing quality healthcare services to communities across Florida. With a focus on delivering accessible and comprehensive care, MCR Health strives to improve the health and well-being of individuals and families, regardless of their background or circumstances.

