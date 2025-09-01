Bradham Comfort Services Steps Up at the Walk to End Alzheimer's®, Sporting Lavender Shirts to Raise Awareness and Funds

"Wearing lavender and walking together isn't just symbolic—it's personal." — Wendy McSwain, Marketing Director, Bradham Comfort Services Post this

"Alzheimer's has touched so many lives, including those of our employees, customers, and families. Wearing lavender and walking together isn't just symbolic—it's personal," said Wendy McSwain, Marketing Director at Bradham Comfort Services. "At Bradham Comfort Services, we believe in showing up for our community, and this cause is close to our hearts."

The Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support, and research. Bradham Comfort Services is honored to take part once again, rallying its team and the greater Charlotte community in support of the over 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer's, as well as the 11.5 million unpaid caregivers who stand by them every day.

The company encourages supporters, customers, and the broader Charlotte community to join their team or make a donation through their official Alzheimer's Association team page. All proceeds will support critical research, care, and support services for those living with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

For more information about Bradham Comfort Services' community involvement, visit www.bradhambrothers.com

