Bradham Comfort Services Steps Up at the Walk to End Alzheimer's®, Sporting Lavender Shirts to Raise Awareness and Funds

Bradham Comfort Services is proudly participating in the 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer's® in Charlotte on October 18 at Truist Field. In a show of solidarity, the team is wearing lavender-colored work shirts—the official Alzheimer's awareness color—to honor those impacted and raise awareness. With over 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer's and more than 11 million providing unpaid care, Bradham Comfort Services is encouraging the community to walk, donate, and advocate for a world without Alzheimer's.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bradham Comfort Services is proud to announce its continued commitment to the fight against Alzheimer's disease by participating in the 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer's® in Charlotte, NC. The event, hosted by the Alzheimer's Association®, will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at Truist Field, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. and the walk starting at 10 a.m.
As part of their advocacy, the Bradham team has proudly adopted lavender-colored work shirts as a tribute to the official Alzheimer's awareness color. The shirts are intended to spark conversation and show solidarity with the millions affected by this devastating disease.
"Alzheimer's has touched so many lives, including those of our employees, customers, and families. Wearing lavender and walking together isn't just symbolic—it's personal," said Wendy McSwain, Marketing Director at Bradham Comfort Services. "At Bradham Comfort Services, we believe in showing up for our community, and this cause is close to our hearts."
The Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support, and research. Bradham Comfort Services is honored to take part once again, rallying its team and the greater Charlotte community in support of the over 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer's, as well as the 11.5 million unpaid caregivers who stand by them every day.
The company encourages supporters, customers, and the broader Charlotte community to join their team or make a donation through their official Alzheimer's Association team page. All proceeds will support critical research, care, and support services for those living with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
For more information about Bradham Comfort Services' community involvement, visit www.bradhambrothers.com
Media Contact
Wendy McSwain, Bradham Comfort Services, 1 704-392-8056, [email protected], www.bradhambrothers.com
SOURCE Bradham Comfort Services
