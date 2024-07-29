Bradley J. Kronland Joins INS Capital Group as Director

INS Capital Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Bradley J. Kronland as the new Director. With over 25 years of experience in strategic management, business development, and commercial 2lending, Brad brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success to the INS Capital Group team.

INDIANAPOLIS, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INS Capital Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Bradley J. Kronland as the new Director. With over 25 years of experience in strategic management, business development, and commercial lending, Brad brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success to the INS Capital Group team.

Brad holds an MBA from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor's degree in Finance from Butler University. His distinguished career includes significant leadership roles at Oak Street Funding, Associated Banc-Corp, STAR Financial Bank, and LaSalle Bank, where he excelled in strategic initiatives, team management, and business growth.

In his most recent position as Director of Strategy & Partnerships at Oak Street Funding, Brad worked alongside the executive team to identify and implement key strategic projects, analyze the competitive landscape, and manage external partnerships. His innovative approach and strategic insights helped enhance the company's operational efficiency and market positioning.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brad to the INS Capital Group family," said Chris McAtee, CEO/President of INS Capital Group. "Brad's extensive experience and strategic vision align perfectly with our mission to drive growth and deliver exceptional value to our clients. We are confident that he will play a pivotal role in advancing our business development initiatives and expanding our market presence."

Brad's responsibilities at INS Capital Group will include identifying and pursuing new business opportunities, fostering relationships with key stakeholders, and driving the company's growth strategy. His appointment marks a significant step forward in INS Capital Group's commitment to enhancing its service offerings and strengthening its leadership team.

"I am excited to join INS Capital Group and contribute to its continued success," said Brad. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to develop new business opportunities and build strong partnerships that will drive the company's growth and innovation."

INS Capital Group is a leading financial services firm dedicated to providing innovative solutions and exceptional service to its clients. With Brad's appointment, the company is poised to achieve new heights in business development and market expansion.

For more information, please visit INS Capital Group at https://www.inscapitalgroup.com.

About INS Capital Group

INS Capital Group is an advisory firm providing consulting and assistance with M&A transactions and capital solutions. With an extensive network of buyers, sellers, and lenders, INS Capital Group can help businesses navigate a wide variety of transactions.

INS offers buy and sell-side advisory, due diligence, valuations, and access to capital via debt and equity options. Over the past 30 years, the team has completed over 1,000 transactions representing more than $5B in value with market values ranging from $1M-$250M.

