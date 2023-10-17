Bradley Mowers Releases Guide "Tips for Planting Grass"

The right season to plant your grass depends on the grass type. Tweet this

According to Bradley Mowers, "The right season to plant your grass depends on the grass type." For cool-season grass types, early fall is the ideal time to plant, and for warm-season grass types, late spring and early summer is the ideal time to plant. To plant grass, the essential steps include prepping the ground before planting, dampening the ground with a hose, spreading the seed, feeding it with fertilizer, covering it with hay, and continuing to water as the seed grows.

To learn more about tips for planting grass, please visit Bradley Mowers here.

About Bradley Mowers:

At Havener Enterprises, we are continually growing but refuse to lose our small company identity. We believe in personal attention to detail throughout the order process. Callers talk to a real person on the phone. We believe in the "hands-on" approach. We developed our products in the field by using them. We listen to our customers and are always working to give the best product for the best value. We pledge that our global appeal will never change our small business feel.

