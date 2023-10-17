Bradley Mowers Releases Guide "Tips for Planting Grass"

This guide educates consumers on how to plant grass properly by offering information on choosing the right seed for a climate and step-by-step instructions.
The most common types of grass seed in the United States include Cynodon dactylon (Bermuda grass), St. Augustine grass, Zoysia grass, Kentucky bluegrass, Fescue grass, and Tall Fescue grass. While Zoysia grass is ideal in a transitional zone, Cynodon dactylon and St. Augustine grass are warm-season grasses, and Kentucky bluegrass, Fescue grass, and Tall Fescue grass are cool-season grasses.
According to Bradley Mowers, "The right season to plant your grass depends on the grass type." For cool-season grass types, early fall is the ideal time to plant, and for warm-season grass types, late spring and early summer is the ideal time to plant. To plant grass, the essential steps include prepping the ground before planting, dampening the ground with a hose, spreading the seed, feeding it with fertilizer, covering it with hay, and continuing to water as the seed grows.
