Bradley Smoker Unveils the Raven: The Most Advanced Smoker Yet

"The Bradley Raven Smoker is designed for a wide range of users – home chefs, outdoor enthusiasts, and gadget lovers – who want versatility and adaptability in their cooking options," said Wade Bradley, Owner of Bradley Smoker. Post this

"The Bradley Raven Smoker is designed for a wide range of users – home chefs, outdoor enthusiasts, and gadget lovers – who want versatility and adaptability in their cooking options," said Wade Bradley, Owner of Bradley Smoker. "It gives you precise control over heat and smoke levels, maintaining the temperature you set all day long for consistent smoke and flavorful results."

Advanced Features of the Raven Smoker:

Bluetooth Control: The Bradley iSmoke™ app offers integrated Bluetooth control that allows users to control temperature, time, and smoke intensity from their smartphone.

Bisquette Feeding System: The Raven features a simplified bisquette feeding mechanism for ease of use with various flavors made to impress.

Adjustable Smoke Intensity: Users can select smoke intervals between 20, 30, or 40 minutes.

Two Meat Probes: Equipped with two meat probes with individual setpoint controls for precise cooking.

Powder-Coated Exterior: Durable, powder-coated exterior for long-lasting appeal.

Tempered Glass Door: Easy-to-clean tempered glass door with built-in digital touch control.

Increased Insulation: Enhanced insulation for better heat retention.

The Raven is the perfect gift for home cooks and chefs who are meticulous about flavor and love cooking for everyone at the highest standard. Its advanced features and superior taste make it an ideal choice for holiday gifting.

Founded in the 1970s, Bradley Smoker has a rich history of innovation in the smoking industry and has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in smoking technology. The legendary smokers have earned such high praise that they've been outlawed at BBQ competitions. This unconventional status highlights Bradley's commitment to producing the highest-quality smoked food, regardless of industry standards.

The Bradley Raven Smoker is available now for $999.99 USD. For more information, visit www.bradleysmoker.com/products/raven-smoker.

Media Contact

Casey Kupper, Bradley Smokers, 1 2702103212, [email protected], https://www.bradleysmoker.com/

SOURCE Bradley Smokers