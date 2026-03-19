Brahmaloka Healing Arts Launches RN-Led Integrative Reiki & Energy Healing Practice Serving Denver Metro and Nationwide Clients

Brahmaloka Healing Arts, founded by Registered Nurse Lauren Mangelinckx, has launched an integrative Reiki and energy healing practice serving clients across the Denver metro area and nationwide. Based in Westminster, Colorado, the practice offers personalized sessions that combine Reiki, Healing Touch, herbal wellness support, and intuitive guidance through a trauma-sensitive, nurse-informed approach. Services are available both in person and remotely, with each session designed to support relaxation, nervous system regulation, and overall well-being. Clients also receive a personalized mind-body wellness report to support continued self-awareness and integration beyond each session.

Brahmaloka Healing Arts blends Reiki, Healing Touch, herbal wellness, and intuitive guidance through a trauma-sensitive, nurse-informed approach

WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brahmaloka Healing Arts, an integrative energy healing and Reiki practice founded by Registered Nurse Lauren Mangelinckx, is expanding access to holistic wellness services for clients across the Denver metro area and nationwide through both in-person and remote sessions.

Based in Westminster, Colorado, Brahmaloka Healing Arts offers Reiki energy healing, Healing Touch Therapy, intuitive tarot guidance, and herbal wellness support through a personalized, integrative approach. Mangelinckx's clinical background as a Registered Nurse informs her work, bridging holistic healing modalities with an understanding of the nervous system, stress response, and trauma-aware care.

"Many people are seeking ways to support their wellbeing beyond conventional approaches," said Mangelinckx. "My goal is to create a grounded, supportive space where clients can reconnect with themselves and explore practices that encourage relaxation, emotional balance, and self-awareness."

Interest in energy healing modalities such as Reiki and Healing Touch continues to grow as individuals look for complementary approaches to managing stress, burnout, and emotional overwhelm. These practices focus on supporting the body's natural ability to relax and restore balance through subtle energy work.

Brahmaloka Healing Arts offers both in-person sessions for clients in Westminster and the greater Denver metro area, as well as distance Reiki sessions available nationwide. Remote sessions provide flexible access to energy healing for individuals seeking support from the comfort of their own space.

In addition to Reiki and Healing Touch, the practice integrates herbal wellness guidance and intuitive tarot sessions, offering clients a multidimensional approach to reflection, insight, and personal growth. Mangelinckx notes that her approach is rooted in integration rather than a single modality.

"As a nurse, I've worked with individuals navigating both physical and emotional stress," she said. "Practices like Reiki and Healing Touch can offer a supportive space for relaxation and reflection. They are not a replacement for medical care, but can complement a person's overall wellness journey."

Sessions at Brahmaloka Healing Arts are tailored to each client and may integrate multiple modalities. Clients often seek support during periods of stress, emotional fatigue, chronic tension, or life transitions. Following sessions, clients receive a personalized mind-body wellness report that captures key energetic insights, patterns, and areas of support to help guide ongoing self-awareness and integration.

The practice serves clients throughout the Denver metro area, including Westminster, Boulder, Broomfield, Lafayette, Louisville, Thornton, and surrounding communities, in addition to remote clients across the United States.

As demand for integrative wellness continues to grow, Brahmaloka Healing Arts reflects a broader shift toward approaches that support both physical and emotional wellbeing.

"We're seeing a growing desire for care that considers the whole person," Mangelinckx said. "Energy healing offers space to slow down, reset, and reconnect in a way that many people feel is missing."

About Brahmaloka Healing Arts

Brahmaloka Healing Arts is an integrative Reiki and energy healing practice founded by Registered Nurse Lauren Mangelinckx. The practice offers Reiki, Healing Touch, tarot guidance, and herbal wellness support through in-person and remote sessions. Based in Westminster, Colorado, Brahmaloka Healing Arts serves clients throughout the Denver metro area and nationwide.

To learn more or schedule a session, visit www.brahmalokahealingarts.com.

Media Contact

Valentina Borda, Aligned Growth Digital, 1 5165211149, [email protected], alignedgrowthdigital.com

SOURCE Brahmaloka Healing Arts