Braille Works Achieves FISMA Compliance, Strengthening Security Standards for Government, Healthcare, and Financial Clients

"With FISMA, SOC 2 Type II, and HITRUST under our belt, we're uniquely positioned to serve the government, healthcare, and banking sectors," said Robert Sket, CEO of Braille Works. "For over 30 years, our clients have relied on us to deliver accessible documents that meet the highest standards. These certifications reinforce our commitment to protecting sensitive data while delivering accessible documents that meet the highest standards."

For over 30 years, Braille Works has specialized in producing accessible formats such as braille, large print, accessible PDF, and audio to help organizations meet compliance requirements under Section 508, ADA, HIPAA, and other regulations. The new FISMA achievement adds another layer of assurance for clients navigating complex accessibility and data security mandates.

"Achieving FISMA compliance is more than a milestone. It's a testament to the rigorous protocols, systems, and culture we've built around protecting sensitive data," said CJ Martin, IT Manager at Braille Works. "From secure production environments to constant monitoring and employee training, we prioritize every detail to safeguard PHI, PII, and confidential client information."

The independent assessment, conducted by KirkpatrickPrice, verified Braille Works's adherence to NIST controls, including access control, incident response, risk assessment, and system integrity, further validating its infrastructure and operational resilience.

"Security and accessibility go hand in hand," said Glen Schubert, EVP of Marketing & Client Relations at Braille Works. "Our clients need to know their documents are in safe hands, especially when they contain sensitive personal or medical information. With FISMA, SOC 2 Type II, and HITRUST in place, we're proud to offer peace of mind along with exceptional accessible document solutions."

About Braille Works

For over 30 years, Braille Works has been a leader in creating and distributing reading materials for people who are legally blind or have a visual impairment. Specializing in business-to-business accessible PDF, braille, large print and audio transcription services, Braille Works is "Making the world a more readable place™" by providing you with the means to deliver ADA, Section 508, WCAG, PDF/UA, HHS, and AODA compliant materials for your customers with reading and visual impairments.

To learn more, visit brailleworks.com or follow Braille Works on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About KirkpatrickPrice

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over a thousand clients in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia. The firm has more than a decade of experience in information security by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security practices and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly performs assessments on SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, GDPR, ISO 27001, FISMA, and FERPA frameworks, as well as advanced-level penetration testing. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

