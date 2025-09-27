Brain Balance Hosts Free ADHD Awareness Month Webinar for Parents: Expert Insights and Strategies

Families nationwide are invited to join Brain Balance for a live, no-cost webinar focused on ADHD education and strategies.

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Sept. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brain Balance has announced its free, live webinar in recognition of ADHD Awareness Month. Scheduled for Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 10 AM PT | 12 PM CT | 1 PM ET, the event will feature Dr. Mark Goldenberg, Board Certified Chiropractic Neurologist and Cognitive Specialist, alongside Dr. Rebecca Jackson, Chief Programs Officer at Brain Balance. Together, they will share the latest research, clinical insights, and strategies to help parents better understand and support children with ADHD.

ADHD affects millions of children and families across the United States, presenting challenges that often vary by age, gender, and environment. This webinar will highlight how ADHD symptoms can differ in boys and girls, from preschoolers to teenagers, and explore both traditional and emerging strategies for managing the condition.

"Parents are often overwhelmed by the complexity of ADHD and the wide range of treatment options available," said Dr. Mark Goldenberg, Executive Director of the Brain Balance Center of Norwalk. "Our goal is to provide clarity by unpacking the science of ADHD, sharing the latest research, and insights into approaches for parents to support their child's long term development parents can use to support their child's long-term development."

The webinar will cover key topics, including:

How brain processes influence common ADHD symptoms such as hyperactivity, impulsivity, and difficulty focusing.

Differences in how ADHD manifests across genders and developmental stages.

An overview of both traditional approaches and innovative, brain-based interventions that go beyond medication.

Insights into both traditional and emerging approaches for help improving ADHD symptoms

The event is part of Brain Balance's Parents Know webinar series, which brings together experts to provide families with trusted, science-backed insights on child development and learning.

Dr. Mark Goldenberg, DC, DABCN, FACFN, is a Board Certified Chiropractic Neurologist and Cognitive Specialist with more than 35 years of experience in treating learning and attention challenges. A Fellow of the American College of Functional Neurology, Dr. Goldenberg specializes in neurobehavioral disorders of childhood. His peer-reviewed work, "Hemispheric Integration Therapy and the Treatment of ADHD", has been published in the Journal of Functional Neurology Rehabilitation and Ergonomics. Since 2009, he has served as the Executive Director of the Brain Balance Center of Norwalk, Connecticut.

Brain Balance offers a personalized, non-drug program that helps individuals improve focus, behavior, social skills, anxiety, and academic performance. The program takes an integrative approach to strengthening brain connectivity through sensory engagement, physical development, cognition, and nutrition.

