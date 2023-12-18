Brain Power Wellness Reviews its Highly Successful School Programs

School wellness program, Brain Power Wellness, is transforming schools nationwide by fostering social-emotional growth and well-being through its innovative mindfulness programs for educators and students.

FOREST HILLS, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A groundbreaking wellness organization, Brain Power Wellness, is transforming the educational landscape with its programs that promote and improve social-emotional learning (SEL) in schools nationwide. Brain Power Wellness recently reviewed its programs in local schools on News 12.

Developed by CEO and former Brooklyn elementary school teacher, Dave Beal, the mindfulness company is gaining widespread recognition, with over 600 schools already implementing its techniques.

Dave Beal, the visionary behind Brain Power Wellness, discovered the power of mindfulness and social emotional wellness as a means to manage stress and enhance overall health. Motivated by the transformative impact on his own life, Beal felt compelled to share these valuable practices with his students as well as his fellow educators.

"We found mindfulness and wellness to be an amazing outlet for managing health in a different way. As educators, when we discover something beneficial, our instinct is to share it," said Beal.

Brain Power Wellness engages with schools through comprehensive in-class programs for students as well as after-school professional development sessions for educators, equipping them with tools and practices that enable them to integrate mindfulness practices into their classrooms.

Brain Power Wellness focuses on a variety of techniques, including in-class visits, retreats, team-building activities, mindfulness exercises, focusing practices, meditations, and confidence-building activities. This approach allows the company to tailor its offerings and services to individual needs.

Jayra Sanchez, a dedicated teacher at P.S. 340, shared her experiences with Brain Power Wellness: "There's not a one-size-fits-all approach. We have seen remarkable results in student engagement, increased productivity, and enhanced emotional intelligence after implementing these techniques."

In the classroom, Brain Power Wellness introduces a concept known as "brain breaks," providing teachers and students with structured time for various activities that support their social and emotional development. The program's holistic approach has positively impacted students like never before, fostering a sense of community, resilience, and empathy.

Student leaders from schools that implement Brain Power Wellness into their curriculum have become ambassadors of positivity. They provide support to peers by offering methods to cope with challenging days, and by encouraging them to explore their full potential.

"As Brain Power Wellness leaders, we can teach our friends methods to overcome difficult moments and find happiness," shared one student leader.

The Brain Power Wellness program is not just an addition to the curriculum but a cultural adaptation that promises to make a lasting difference for future generations. Along with the faculty at P.S. 340 and other schools that partner with the company, the staff at Brain Power Wellness believes that embedding mindfulness practices in schools will contribute to the holistic development of students, preparing them for success in academics and life.

About Brain Power Wellness

Brain Power Wellness is a holistic, school-based wellness organization that supports healthy, happy, and focused school environments. The mission of Brain Power Wellness is to help transform the culture of its partner schools through self-development, mindfulness, community building, retreats, SEL, holistic wellness, and brain training for teachers, students, parents, and administrators. Recently, corporate groups have begun attending Brain Power Wellness retreats, where participants receive powerful tools for creating healthy, sustainable, and happy work environments.

