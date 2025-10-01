BrainLit Announces Comcast Spectacor's Expansion of Biocentric Lighting from Locker to Conference Rooms

Three-year partnership extends performance-driven lighting from Philadelphia Flyers Training Center to Comcast Spectacor corporate offices

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BrainLit announced a three-year agreement with Comcast Spectacor to expand its Biocentric lighting across the company's offices in Xfinity Mobile Arena. The partnership builds on last season's installation at the Philadelphia Flyers Training Center and now brings the same scientifically based environment into the organization's corporate offices, supporting both athletic performance and business productivity.

"Comcast Spectacor experienced firsthand the impact Biocentric lighting had on Flyers players, and we're proud to help extend these benefits company-wide," said Kyle Harris, CEO of BrainLit. "This expansion underscores their commitment to creating high-performance, wellness-focused environments for everyone, from athletes to executives."

"This partnership with BrainLit is a forward-thinking step as we continue to enhance both player performance and enterprise-wide well-being," said Ian McKeown, Vice President of Athlete Performance and Wellness for the Philadelphia Flyers. "Biocentric lighting allows our athletes and staff to thrive in optimized settings, aligning with our long-term commitment to high-performance environments."

This initiative marks the first of many major sports organizations adopting a Biocentric lighting platform that simultaneously serves athletes, office personnel, and venue operations. It establishes a new model for professional franchises, stadiums, and arenas worldwide.

Founded by Tord Wingren, one of the inventors of Bluetooth technology, BrainLit is dedicated to improving life under artificial light. The company has pioneered the development of Biocentric lighting technology that delivers custom light recipes to enhance health, well-being, and performance. Today, teams in MLB, NBA, MLS, NHL, NFL, and the English Premier League and more than 35,000 individuals across various sectors experience the benefits of BrainLit's environments daily.

