Brain+Trust Joins Leading Automotive Technical Standards Association, STAR

"The great change and growth opportunities ahead within the automotive world call for standardization and collaboration", said Tim Hayden, CEO of Brain+Trust.

As part of its membership in STAR, Brain+Trust will be participating in both the AI and Dealership Infrastructure and Security Guidelines workgroups.

"We're excited to have Brain+Trust joining STAR this year", noted JP Garvey, Chairman of STAR and Dealer Principal for Garvey Auto Group. "Strategically, our organizations are natural partners. Additionally, Tim Hayden has been an automotive colleague and friend of STAR for a long time. We are delighted to have them formally join our membership ranks".

About Brain+Trust

Brain+Trust enables brands to grow revenue and deliver frictionless customer experiences with master data management, data governance and compliance, and AI readiness. Since 2016, clients including Paragon Honda, Walmart, McDonald's, Shell Oil, CVS Health, and Extraco Banks have called on Brain+Trust for strategic direction, technology selection, and artificial intelligence guidance. A founding member of The Next Practices Group and based in Texas, Brain+Trust maintains operations across the US, Asia, and Europe.

About STAR

Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR) is a nonprofit organization whose members include dealers, original equipment manufacturers, retail system providers, and automotive-related industry organizations. STAR uses non-proprietary technology (IT) standards as a catalyst in fulfilling the business information needs of dealers and manufacturers while reducing the time and effort required to support related activities. Collectively, STAR develops industry standards and emerging technologies for the benefit of retail automotive dealers. Incorporated in 2001, STAR defines industry standards for automotive retail, standard architecture that supports global data interoperability, and standardizes the dealership IT infrastructure. To learn more about joining STAR, please visit starstandard.org or follow the latest updates on LinkedIn.

