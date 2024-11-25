Branch Recognized Among Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for Fourth Consecutive Year

Leading workforce payments platform achieves over 530% revenue growth

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Branch, the leading workforce payments platform, today announced it was named on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. Branch grew 531% during this period.

Branch credits the company's ability to offer fast, flexible, and easy to launch ways for businesses to pay their workers and workers' growing demand for better payments experiences as key to their growth. "Branch's mission is to help working Americans grow financially by empowering workers with faster, more efficient access to their earnings and financial services tailored to their needs," said Branch founder and CEO Atif Siddiqi. "We see that being embraced by companies and workers alike and look forward to bringing greater payments flexibility and speed into even more workplaces."

Branch powers payment options for both W-2 and 1099 workforces at the nation's leading companies in hospitality, healthcare, gig platforms & marketplaces, and staffing services. With a growth rate of more than 530% over the last three years, Branch serves more than 1,000 customers including Uber, Indeed Flex, and Manna Hospitality along with Jimmy John's, Domino's, Dunkin, and Pizza Hut franchise locations.

Branch has appeared on the Technology Fast 500 every year since its debut in 2021. Overall, 2024 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 153,625% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,981% and median growth rate of 460%.

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Branch

Branch is the leading workforce payments platform that helps businesses deliver fast, flexible options for workers to get paid. Whether it's sending earnings to employees or contractors, companies choose Branch because they know that faster payments can help them strengthen worker loyalty, save time and money, and drive business growth. Earners that sign up with Branch can receive a free bank account, quick access to earned wages, rewards, and personal finance tools to help them manage their cash flow between pay cycles. Branch partners with the nation's leading companies in hospitality, healthcare, gig platforms & marketplaces, and staffing services. Branch has been honored with a Webby Award—Best Financial Services, FinTech Breakthrough Award, Gartner Eye on Innovation: Financial Services, and Great Place to Work Certification. To learn more about Branch, visit https://www.branchapp.com and follow us on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.

