Branch Recognized for Digital Banking Innovation in 8th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Using Branch, companies can offer their workers financial benefits and faster payments along with a company branded mobile app and debit card. Rather than a simple web embed, Branch delivers native iOS and Android apps, publishing them to look just like a companies' brand. Companies also receive user journey touchpoints, end to end app management, and compliance/fraud support.

Branch White Label offers a range of payout options depending on the company and their workforce. For instance, 1099/gig companies can instantly pay workers after every shift, gig, or other unit of work, while W-2 employers can offer daily payouts, cashless tips, or paycards exclusively through their company branded wallet. The solution is backed by Branch's program management services, and companies can quickly get started in two to three months time.

Gig marketplaces, tech-forward companies, and large employers want to offer financial benefits and faster payments through their own platform, but often don't have the resources or expertise," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "Branch saves these companies time and resources by managing the compliance, fraud prevention, and financial services support behind branded payments experiences. Congratulations on being our 'Best BaaS Solution Provider!'"

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more.

"Thank you to FinTech Breakthrough for this amazing recognition. We saw that companies across industries have been experiencing hiring and retention issues with workers who live paycheck-to-paycheck and have turned to Branch to support them with faster payments," said Atif Siddiqi, founder and CEO of Branch. "Using typical BaaS solutions takes additional time, engineering, compliance, and support resources to not only build but also maintain their solution. Branch addresses this by partnering alongside you to launch a payments experience that supports your workforce from activation to end-user support and fraud prevention while allowing you to put your brand first."

About Branch

Branch is the leading workforce payments platform that delivers faster, more flexible options for people to get paid. Whether it's sending earnings to employees or contractors, companies choose Branch because they know that faster payments can help them strengthen worker loyalty, save time and money, and drive business growth. Earners that sign up with Branch can receive a free bank account, instant access to earned wages, rewards, and personal finance tools to help them manage their cash flow between paychecks. Branch partners with the nation's leading companies in healthcare, last-mile delivery, logistics, and restaurants/hospitality. Branch has been honored with a Webby Award—Best Financial Services, FinTech Breakthrough Award, Gartner Eye on Innovation: Financial Services, and Great Place to Work Certification. To learn more about Branch, visit https://www.branchapp.com and follow us on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

