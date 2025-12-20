Brand Liaison: The Most Popular Compliance Partner For BIS Certification India

Brand Liaison simplifies BIS and product certifications with end-to-end compliance support in India. With complete documentation, technical, and post-certification support, Brand Liaison stands out for its expertise and experience.

DELHI, India, Dec. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compliance in India is no longer a choice; in fact, it is a business necessity. Whether you are a manufacturer, importer, or startup that is launching a new product, meeting government standards ensures safety, market acceptance, as well as credibility. This is where the need for important compliance and regulatory certifications, such as a BIS Certification, ISI Certification, BEE Certificate, WPC Certificate, EPR Certificate, LMPC Certificate, and similar approvals, becomes all the more essential.

For more than a decade, Brand Liaison has been helping Indian as well as global businesses to navigate the compliance landscape with utmost ease and convenience. With a PAN-India presence, a client-centric approach, as well as absolutely quick, simplified, and cost-effective solutions, Brand Liaison has surely become a trusted BIS consultant in Delhi and all over India, and a one-stop compliance partner for every certification requirement.

Understanding BIS Certification

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is India's national standards body that is actually responsible for ensuring product quality, safety, as well as reliability. When a product receives a BIS Certificate, it simply means that the item meets the required Indian Standard (IS), making it absolutely safe for consumers as well as acceptable for sale in the Indian market.

BIS has multiple schemes, crafted for various product categories, but the three most recognized are:

1. ISI Mark Certification (Mandatory for Manufacturers of Various Product Categories)

The ISI Certification is basically issued for several product categories that are manufactured and are being regulated in India. For the BIS-ISI Certification, there are strict quality checks as well as factory inspections. Items such as cement, steel, electrical appliances, automotive parts, baby toys, and kitchen equipment often require the ISI Mark in order to be legally eligible for sales in the Indian market.

2. CRS Scheme (Compulsory Registration Scheme for IT & Electronic Products)

Under this BIS CRS scheme, manufacturers (Indian or foreign) must definitely register their electronic or IT products with BIS before selling them in India. Items such as mobile phones, LED TVs, laptops, power adapters, as well as smart devices typically fall under this category.

3. Scheme X Certification (Special Certification Scheme for Specific Products)

Under Scheme-X, BIS grants certification for products that are manufactured in limited quantities, produced in batches, or made in conditions where regular factory inspections are not practical. Scheme-X makes sure that the product still meets the required Indian Standard, but through a more flexible route.

Why Products Need a BIS Certificate in the Indian Market

There are several reasons why manufacturers and importers cannot skip BIS approval in the Indian market:

1. Mandatory for Regulated Products

Many product categories fall under mandatory BIS/ISI/CRS schemes. Without certification, products cannot be manufactured, imported, or even sold in India.

2. Ensures Safety & Consumer Trust

A BIS-certified product builds confidence. Buyers trust the safety, reliability, as well as durability of certified products.

3. Smooth Market Entry & Business Expansion

Retailers, e-commerce platforms, as well as distributors now prefer or demand BIS-approved products. Having certification ensures faster approvals and better market access.

4. Avoids Penalties & Compliance Issues

Non-compliance can lead to product seizure at customs, penalties, cancellation of licenses, and even market bans.

5. Enhances Brand Value

The ISI or BIS mark improves credibility and also positions your product as a quality-driven and absolutely trustworthy option.

Brand Liaison: Your One-Stop Compliance Partner for the Indian Market

With more than a decade of experience, Brand Liaison has emerged as a trusted compliance as well as certification partner for both Indian and international companies. From startups to large enterprises, the company has successfully handled thousands of certification projects across industries.

Why Choose Brand Liaison?

10+ Years of Industry Experience: Brand Liaison brings deep expertise in BIS, ISI, and various other regulatory approvals, helping businesses avoid delays and costly mistakes.

PAN-India Presence: No matter where your factory, office, or import location is, their team provides nationwide support, making compliance a lot easier for organizations across India.

Global Clientele: Brand Liaison works closely with clients from the USA, China, Korea, Europe, the UAE, Japan, Singapore, and many other markets.

Expert BIS Consultant in Delhi: The Delhi office is known for handling BIS registrations, ISI certifications, and CRS approvals with complete process management.

Cost-Effective & Affordable Services: Compliance shouldn't be expensive at all. Brand Liaison ensures budget-friendly solutions without compromising even an ounce of quality.

Quick & Simplified Process: From document support to testing coordination, factory audits, application filing, and liaison with authorities, everything is handled smoothly and in an efficient manner.

Proactive, Transparent & Client-Centric Support: Clients receive regular updates, clear guidance, as well as hands-on support throughout the certification journey.

More Than BIS: Complete Compliance Services Under One Roof

Brand Liaison offers an exhaustive portfolio of certification and licensing services to help businesses comply with Indian regulations without facing any hassle. Some of the key services being offered include:

ISI Certification

Support for electronic/IT products under the Compulsory Registration Scheme.

BEE Certificate (Energy Efficiency Rating)

WPC Certificate

EPR Certificate for E-Waste, Plastic Waste, Battery Waste, Tyres, and Used Oil

LMPC Certificate (Legal Metrology Packaging Rules)

TEC Certification

Import & Compliance Advisory

Guidance for customs clearance, labeling requirements, as well as regulatory documentation for new and existing product categories

.

Conclusion

Entering the Indian market surely requires more than just a great product; in fact, it needs strong compliance. A BIS Certificate, ISI Certification, BEE Certificate, WPC Certificate, EPR Certificate, or LMPC Certificate isn't just paperwork; rather, it is your business's license to operate confidently and legally in the Indian market.

With over a decade of experience, a PAN-India network, global clients, as well as a simple, affordable, and client-first approach, Brand Liaison stands out as the perfect one-stop partner for all product certification needs in India. Get In touch with our team of expert professionals today!

