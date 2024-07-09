Brand3 Achieves WBE Certification, Offering Exclusive Savings to Celebrate

"Becoming a certified women-owned business is incredibly exciting and reflects our commitment to creating a more equitable marketplace for all." - Orsolya Herbein, Owner and Brand Strategist, Brand3 Post this

"Becoming a certified women-owned business is incredibly exciting and reflects our commitment to creating a more equitable marketplace for all," said Orsolya Herbein, Owner and Brand Strategist at Brand3. "We are incredibly grateful to our clients and partners for their support on this journey. And to celebrate this exciting milestone, we are offering a special discount to new clients ready to transform their marketing with us."

Get a 25% discount on a Discovery package through August 31, 2024.

Discovery is the first step in our brand-building process. Normally valued at $10,000, this comprehensive strategic service equips businesses with everything they need to craft a powerful marketing growth plan, now available for just $7,500.

About Brand3

Brand3 empowers businesses with the right way to market. Most businesses waste way too much money on ineffective marketing because they focus more on siloed tactics and less on strategy. Brand3 fixes marketing problems by addressing brand issues for strategic engagement and ideal customer retention. They then use a holistic approach that combines brand, marketing, and experience strategies to identify and execute the best tactics for driving results.

Brand3's Core Values

● Creative Thinkers who love to learn, overcome boundaries, and find unique solutions

● Difference Makers who serve from the heart, want to help, and always strive for the better

● Clarity Seekers who see through and reduce the noise to achieve clarity

● Team Collaborators who contribute ideas while motivating, lifting up, and encouraging others

● True to Self—authentic, honest, open, and vulnerable

Special Offer

For more information about Brand3's services, visit brand3.net or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Jon-Mikel Bailey, Sales & Marketing Director, Brand3, 301-788-2092, [email protected], https://www.brand3.net/

SOURCE Brand3