BrandActive promotes Vladimir Kačar to company President

Kačar to oversee the growing organization, focusing on its culture, operations, and financial strength.

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following a successful, almost four-year run in senior leadership roles at BrandActive, Vladimir [Vlado] Kačar was recently promoted to President. Kačar will be accountable for driving performance across all areas of the organization, setting policy and guiding strategic direction. His new role will also include implementing operating controls and reporting procedures, and ensuring the company has the right people and systems in place to ensure financial strength and operational efficiency.

Speaking about the new role, Kačar explained that along with the focus on growth, he will continue to prioritize BrandActive's unique people-first culture.

"My priority will remain on people, their growth and well-being, and preserving our tight-knit culture and 'village' feel as we grow. Knowing one another well, on a first-name basis will continue to be a key driver no matter how large the company becomes."

BrandActive's culture is a factor Kačar knows intimately, having worked his way up through a number of roles at BrandActive over the years. His tenure, which started in 2013 as a Project Manager, includes roles as Director of Project Strategy and Vice President of Client Engagement in addition to his most recent SVP position.

According to BrandActive Partner, James Burn, Kačar emerged as the chosen candidate thanks in part to his commitment to helping the company succeed.

"Vlado is a person I deeply admire and trust," Burn said. "We could not be more grateful for all he has done for BrandActive to date, and all that he will do as President. Vlado demonstrates an ongoing commitment to our values of trust, agility and growth. I'm confident he'll adeptly lead our senior leadership team."

For Kačar, the promotion renews his commitment to the BrandActive team, and perfectly caps a decade in which the company saw a great deal of growth and an evolution of its service offerings.

"I feel fortunate to have seen BrandActive grow over the past 10 years. During that time, we saw services evolve beyond rebrand implementation, with the formal launch of change management, along with the recent expansion of our marketing and brand operations consulting services," Kačar said.

BrandActive is the global leader in the financial analysis, strategy, and logistics of rebranding implementation and marketing and brand operations. For 25 years, BrandActive has brought brand implementation best practices to Fortune 1000 companies across industries to optimize the implementation of rebranding programs of all sizes. Whether you are striving to optimize the implementation of a brand change or identify opportunities to save money, time and resources managing your brand and marketing dollars, we have what it takes to get the job done.

Media Contact

Nicole Mueller, BrandActive, 1 720 446 5632 213, [email protected], https://brandactive.com/

SOURCE BrandActive