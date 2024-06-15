Branded Coffee & More Brings Unique Combination of Specialty Coffee and Locally Sourced Angus Beef to Peralta, New Mexico, with Support from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

"Between Crimson Cup's good bean and their readiness to guide and help, I knew I'd found the right coffee partner. Working with Steve Bayless and Heather Syx from the 7 Steps team has been amazing! " - Brittney Jones, Branded Coffee & More Post this

"Branded Coffee seeks to fuel the heart and soul of Peralta by providing a warm, welcoming haven where anyone can sip on a warm, delicious coffee – and get their hands on quality, sustainably sourced beef," Jones said.

On May 15, she introduced her new shop to the Peralta community at a day-long grand opening. The popular event featured $1 regular drinks plus the Creamland Cow, food trucks, raffles and an amazing petting zoo.

Customers responded to Branded's opening with multiple 5-star online reviews. One Google reviewer wrote, "Incredible coffee and a friendly staff made the experience a perfect start to the weekend! Also, they sell amazing locally raised Angus beef that is sold by the cut at a great price."

Jones crafted Branded Coffee & More to transcend the boundaries of a typical coffee shop. The new business acts as a community hub that serves espresso-based drinks, teas, Italian sodas, nitro cold-brew coffee, and fresh smoothies. Patrons can also support local farmers by purchasing locally sourced, sustainably raised Angus beef. The welcoming atmosphere is ideal for socializing, studying, or simply unwinding, with a convenient drive-thru for those on the move.

To learn how to open a coffee shop, she turned to award-winning coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea. "I tried their coffee at home and really liked it," she recalled. "Then a mutual friend told me how much Crimson Cup would help us. Between Crimson Cup's good bean and their readiness to guide and help, I knew I'd found the right coffee partner."

Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success consulting program has equipped Jones and her team with the knowledge and skills to establish and operate the specialty coffee arm of the business.

The company's 7 Steps consulting team turns coffee newbies like Jones into successful coffee shop owners. They guide owners in everything from writing a strong coffee shop business plan and calculating coffee shop startup costs to shop design and layout, equipment purchase, hiring and training staff, marketing the shop, and more.

"Working with Steve Bayless and Heather Syx from the 7 Steps team has been amazing!" Jones said. "Their experience and willingness to help us have made all the difference."

Jones invites everyone in Valencia County and the Albuquerque area to visit Branded Coffee & More at 3556 Highway 47 in Peralta.

"We hope you'll stay awhile. You're treated like family here," she said. "We aim to be more than just a coffee shop. We're a place where respect for our land and all its creatures meets the warmth of a friendly smile, where stories are shared, and friendships are formed."

For more information about Branded Coffee & More, visit brandedcoffeenm.com or follow the shop on social media @BrandedCoffeeNM.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other significant recognitions, the company has earned 2024 Double Gold awards at the Aurora International Taste Challenge, 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Aloha Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.

Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs how to open and run independent coffee houses in their local communities.

Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 300 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across more than 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and the CRIMSON coffeehouse and retail store in Easton Town Center. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com,.

Media Contact

Cheryl Claypoole, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, 614-361-5023, [email protected], https://www.crimsoncup.com

Twitter

SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea