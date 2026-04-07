Brander Group Featured on Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies in 2026

For the fifth straight year, Brander Group Inc. has earned a spot on the Financial Times' ranking of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies — landing at #195 on the 2026 list. That kind of consistency is virtually unmatched in any industry.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the fifth straight year, Brander Group Inc. has earned a spot on the Financial Times' ranking of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies — landing at #195 on the 2026 list. That kind of consistency is virtually unmatched in any industry.

The annual ranking, compiled by the Financial Times and Statista, highlights 300 companies across the Americas with the highest compound annual revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. Brander Group closed 2024 with roughly $146 million in revenue — a 95% increase and a compound annual growth rate approaching 25% over the three-year window.

The company debuted on the list at #5 in 2022 and has appeared every year since — climbing to #15, then #35, then #92, and now #195. That unbroken five-year presence is exceptionally rare among privately held businesses and speaks to the resilience of its model across network infrastructure, IPv4 brokerage, cloud computing, and data center services.

This year's ranking features leading names like General Dynamics, Qualcomm, Carnival Cruises, and DraftKings, among others. The FT recognition comes on the heels of Brander Group's placement at #188 on Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies list, where it was ranked #7 in information technology and #52 in innovation culture.

"We didn't even realize this was our fifth consecutive year — we've been focused on culture and structure, and the revenue growth has been a byproduct. IPv4 prices have dropped roughly 85%, and yet our numbers have held strong. That's not luck. That's our team, our clients, and a model built to perform in any market."

Now approaching its tenth year in business, Brander Group remains grounded in the fundamentals behind its trajectory: operational discipline, client-first service, and a team built to deliver regardless of market conditions. Big things are planned for the years ahead — stay tuned.

Media Contact

Brander Group Press, Brander Group, 1 7025605616, [email protected], Brander Group Inc.

SOURCE Brander Group