Brander Group Giving Back Initiative: Turing IPv4 Sales into Charitable Impact

Brander Group Giving Back brings together our employees and clients to support meaningful causes and create lasting community impact.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From the start, Brander Group was build with a simple belief — real success reaches beyond business results. Growth, when guided intentionally, should benefit clients, employees, and the communities around us. That's why this year a percentage of our sales will be directed toward charitable initiatives that create tangible impact where it matters most.

As we continue expanding, we want our clients involved in that impact. Each month, several clients who purchase an IPv4 subnet will be randomly selected, and a portion of the sales will be donated to a charity or cause of their choosing. It's a meaningful way to recognize partnership while turning business momentum into positive change.

Giving back has always been part of how we operate. Every year, Brander Group contributes both time and financial support to organizations helping children, families, and individuals facing real challenges. Volunteering, fundraising, and sponsorships are simply extensions of our belief that strong companies help build stronger communities.

Our team has proudly supported organizations such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which provides world-class care to children and families during unimaginable circumstances. We also contribute to the Scottsdale Saguaros, whose charitable events have raised over $1 million annually for Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Around the community, we've partnered with the Phoenix Suit Project to provide professional attire for job seekers, helping them show up confident and prepared. Team members have volunteered alongside Dress for Success, assembling hygiene kits for women re-entering the workforce, and worked with Feed My Starving Children to package more than 23,000 meals for families in need.

Additional organizations we support include Make-A-Wish Arizona, Box of Balloons, WeSPARK Cancer Support Center, the American Cancer Society, and Feeding America.

Brander Group continues to grow with the support of committed employees and forward-thinking clients. Together, that growth creates something bigger — an opportunity to contribute, uplift communities, and leave a positive mark well beyond business alone.

