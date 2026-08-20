Brander Group Helps University of North Alabama Acquire Much Needed IPv4 Addresses

Brander Group helped the University of North Alabama acquire and transfer its own IPv4 address space, giving the university greater control, flexibility, and long-term network independence.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brander Group Inc., a global leader in IPv4 address brokerage and network infrastructure solutions, announced its successful partnership with the University of North Alabama (UNA), enabling the institution to acquire dedicated IPv4 address space and secure direct ownership of its critical network assets.

As reliance on ISP-assigned addresses creates operational limitations for growing institutions, secondary IPv4 market transfers have become vital for maintaining long-term network independence, flexibility, and security. Brander Group worked directly with UNA's leadership to guide the university through every phase of procuring and transferring dedicated IPv4 addresses.

"Last year, the University of North Alabama made the decision to purchase our own IP address space, allowing us to move beyond the limitations of relying on ISP-assigned addresses. We acquired IPv4 addresses through Brander Group, and the entire experience exceeded our expectations.

From our very first conversation, the Brander Group team was professional, knowledgeable, easy to work with, and responsive. They guided us through every step of the process, ensured we fully understood our options and exactly what we were purchasing, offered very competitive pricing, and kept everything moving efficiently from start to finish. They also worked closely with us throughout the registration and transfer process, helping ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

Owning our own IP address space has given us greater control over our network, increased long-term flexibility and stability, and the confidence that comes from managing an important part of our infrastructure independently.

For any organization considering a similar move, we highly recommend Brander Group. Their expertise, professionalism, and commitment to customer service made what could have been a complex project straightforward and successful. We would not hesitate to work with them again."

— Mr. Ethan G. Humphres ('02, '19), CIO/Assistant Vice President, Information Technology Services at the University of North Alabama

The engagement highlights Brander Group's ongoing focus on providing structured, efficient solutions that help higher education institutions and enterprise organizations navigate resource constraints, address scarcity, and execute complex transfers with clarity and speed. By prioritizing transaction accuracy, compliance, and transparent communication, Brander Group ensures clients establish full administrative control over their network footprint.

Since its inception in 2017, Brander Group has generated over $1 billion in revenue by streamlining access to scarce IP address resources and telecom infrastructure services worldwide.

About Brander Group

Brander Group Inc. is a leading provider of IPv4 address brokerage and telecom infrastructure consulting services. The firm assists enterprises, service providers, and institutions in navigating complex IP procurement, transfer, and management processes with an emphasis on transaction efficiency, regulatory compliance, and long-term partnership. Beyond business operations, Brander Group actively supports local and national communities through the Brander Group Giving Back Initiative.

Media Contact

Brander Group Press, Brander Group Inc, 1 7015605616, [email protected], https://brandergroup.net/press-releases/

SOURCE Brander Group Inc