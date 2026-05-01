Brander Group Named 2026 Company of the Year for the 5th Year

"As IPv4 availability tightens and networks become more demanding, we've concentrated on building processes that are efficient, transparent, and dependable. This recognition reflects the consistency behind that approach." Post this

"Our work has always centered on solving tangible challenges," said Jake Brander. "As IPv4 availability tightens and networks become more demanding, we've concentrated on building processes that are efficient, transparent, and dependable. This recognition reflects the consistency behind that approach."

The American Business Awards, widely known as the Stevie Awards®, is one of the most prominent business award programs in the United States. More than 230 judges from around the world evaluated this year's entries, selecting winners based on performance outcomes, innovation, and measurable organizational impact.

With this recognition, Brander Group joins a group of notable honorees that includes The Home Depot, IBM, and World Wide Technology—further underscoring its role among high-performing companies across a range of industries.

Founded in 2017, the company has surpassed $1 billion in revenue, driven by sustained demand for IP address resources and telecom infrastructure services. Its client portfolio spans enterprises, service providers, and institutions seeking both access to scarce network assets and guidance through intricate acquisition and transfer processes.

Rather than expanding into adjacent areas, Brander Group has remained focused on strengthening its core capabilities. Emphasis on compliance, execution efficiency, and communication has enabled the company to grow while maintaining a consistent and reliable client experience.

As demand for global connectivity continues to accelerate, Brander Group is positioned to support organizations facing increasing pressure on network resources. Its approach remains centered on disciplined execution, transparency, and building long-term partnerships in a constrained and evolving market.

Media Contact

Brander Group Press, Brander Group, 1 702-560-5616, [email protected], https://brandergroup.net/

SOURCE Brander Group