Brander Group Ranked #188 on Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies in 2026

"It is an honor to once again be recognized among such an elite group of organizations," said Jake Brander, President of Brander Group Inc. "We have always focused on bringing transparency, structure, and innovation to the IPv4 space. Post this

What makes Brander Group's placement particularly notable is not just inclusion—but performance relative to scale. While competing against some of the largest and most capitalized companies in the world, Brander Group ranked #7 in information technology and #52 in innovation culture, signaling a business that is structurally built for speed, efficiency, and continuous improvement. These are not areas that can be easily manufactured—they reflect how a company operates at its core.

That operational innovation is most visible in how Brander Group has approached the IPv4 market. In an industry historically defined by fragmentation, lack of transparency, and manual processes, the company has introduced a more structured and scalable model. Through its IPv4Connect Marketplace, Brander Group has simplified how organizations source and acquire IPv4 address addresses, while its proprietary tools—such as detailed blacklist reporting—help clients reduce risk and maintain the integrity of their network assets.

At the same time, Brander Group's fully managed transfer process aligns organizations with global registry requirements across ARIN, RIPE, and APNIC, eliminating friction in what has traditionally been a complex and time-consuming process. These innovations are not theoretical—they directly impact how quickly and securely companies can deploy infrastructure in a market where demand continues to rise and supply remains constrained.

"It is an honor to once again be recognized among such an elite group of organizations," said Jake Brander, President of Brander Group Inc. "We have always focused on bringing transparency, structure, and innovation to the IPv4 space. This recognition validates the work our team has done to modernize an essential part of the internet's infrastructure."

As global demand for IPv4 continues to accelerate—driven by cloud expansion, AI workloads, and ongoing limitations in IPv6 adoption—Brander Group remains focused on building solutions that allow organizations to scale efficiently without compromising performance or security. Being recognized by Fortune as one of America's Most Innovative Companies underscores the company's role not just as a service provider, but as a key operator within one of the internet's most critical and scarce resource markets.

This recognition is not an endpoint. It is a signal of where the company is headed.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Brander Group