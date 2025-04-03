Brander Group Ranks #56 on Inc. Regionals Southwest 2025

Brander Group Ranks #56 out of 951 on Inc. Regionals Southwest Fastest Growing Companies in 2025. Revenue increased 123% over a 2 year period
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brander Group Inc. has firmly established itself as a leader in the industry, earning the #56 spot out of 951 companies on the prestigious Inc. Regionals Southwest list, which recognizes the fastest-growing businesses in America. This distinction reflects the company's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence across key sectors, including Internet connectivity, network infrastructure, cloud computing, data centers, and IPv4 trading.
Between 2021 and 2023, Brander Group achieved extraordinary growth, with revenue soaring from $76 million to $170 million—an impressive 123% increase in just two years. This remarkable performance underscores the company's strategic vision, adaptability, and consistent ability to deliver exceptional results for its clients.
The Inc. Regionals list is renowned for spotlighting the most rapidly expanding private enterprises across the United States. Securing a position among these top-performing organizations underscores Brander Group's market leadership and significant industry contributions.
This recognition not only validates Brander Group Inc.'s sustained growth but also highlights its influential role in shaping the industry. Through a forward-thinking approach and an unwavering commitment to client success, the company continues to set new benchmarks for excellence and long-term expansion.
