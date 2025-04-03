Brander Group Ranks #56 on Inc. Regionals Southwest 2025

Brander Group Ranks #56 out of 951 on Inc. Regionals Southwest Fastest Growing Companies in 2025. Revenue increased 123% over a 2 year period

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brander Group Inc. has firmly established itself as a leader in the industry, earning the #56 spot out of 951 companies on the prestigious Inc. Regionals Southwest list, which recognizes the fastest-growing businesses in America. This distinction reflects the company's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence across key sectors, including Internet connectivity, network infrastructure, cloud computing, data centers, and IPv4 trading.