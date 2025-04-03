Brander Group Ranks 92 on Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies in 2025

Brander Group ranked #92 on Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2025. Revenue increased 451% over a 3-year period

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brander Group Inc. is honored to be ranked #92 on the esteemed Financial Times list of the Fastest Growing Companies in 2025. The achievement underscores Brander Group's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering top-tier services in network infrastructure, cloud computing, and data centers.

Between 2020 and 2023, Brander Group underwent a period of extraordinary growth, with revenue surging from $30 million to $170 million—an impressive 451% increase. This milestone highlights the company's resilience, strategic vision, and dedication to providing outstanding value to its clients.

The Financial Times list is renowned for celebrating companies that showcase exceptional growth and industry impact. This recognition places the company among industry leaders such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, AMC Theaters, Compass Data Centers, and Snowflake. Securing a position alongside such distinguished organizations marks a defining moment for Brander Group Inc., reinforcing its reputation as a leader in the field.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition from Financial Times," said Jake Brander, Founder and President of Brander Group Inc. "This accomplishment is particularly meaningful given the challenges we faced, including significant employee turnover. Through it all, our team remained steadfast, ensuring we continued delivering exceptional service to our clients. I am deeply grateful to those who stood by us—their dedication has been instrumental in the stability and expansion of our company."

Beyond financial success, this accolade reflects Brander Group's influence as an industry leader setting new benchmarks for excellence. By driving innovation and maintaining a relentless focus on client satisfaction, the company has solidified its place among the top-performing enterprises.

As Brander Group looks ahead, it remains committed to pushing boundaries, creating value for clients, and building on the momentum that has propelled it forward. Earning a place on the Financial Times list is a testament to the company's enduring vision and pursuit of greatness

