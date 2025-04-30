Brander Group Wins Telecommunications Company of the Year at the 23rd Annual American Business Awards

Brander Group Inc. has earned a Silver Stevie® Award for Telecommunications Company of the Year at the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brander Group Inc. has earned a Silver Stevie® Award for Telecommunications Company of the Year at the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®. This marks the company's fourth consecutive year of recognition, underscoring its sustained leadership, innovation, and influence within the telecommunications industry.

The Stevie Awards are among the nation's most prestigious business honors, attracting over 3,700 entries across a broad range of categories. Brander Group's achievement places it among renowned past winners such as IBM, Cisco Systems, and Google—solidifying its position alongside global industry leaders.

This year's honorees were selected by more than 300 professionals serving on 12 specialized judging committees. Chaired by senior executives from distinguished organizations including Dell, Infosys, Arista Networks, Google, Comcast, and Amazon, the panels evaluated nominees based on innovation, operational excellence, and market impact.

With annual revenues surpassing $150 million, Brander Group continues to establish itself as a trusted authority in telecom infrastructure, data services, and network connectivity, driving the next era of digital transformation.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine distinct programs, including The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Each year, the programs receive more than 12,000 entries, honoring excellence in organizations of all types and sizes.

