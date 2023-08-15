Branding and Marketing Summit (BAM Summit) to Showcase The Marketing Maven Method

The Marketing Maven Method is designed for any company or organization, whether B2C, B2B, or B2G. Tweet this

The first stage of the Marketing Maven Method is Insights360, market research powered by Sentio360, a suite of proprietary business intelligence tools fueled by Artificial Intelligence and machine learning.

Next is Strategy360 where the insights gained in the deep-dive market research are used to create an actionable marketing roadmap.

Finally, Implementation360 is most significant. It is where the collected knowledge is put forward to execute the marketing tactics that help clients attain their desired outcomes.

"Implementation360 is where the rubber meets the road," said Carnett. "It is where all of the key learnings from Insights360 and Strategy360 get put into action to meet the business objectives of our clients. The Marketing Maven Method is designed for any company or organization, whether B2C, B2B, or B2G."

The Implementation360 stage includes content marketing, public relations, social media marketing, influencer marketing, digital advertising, event marketing and email marketing.

By following The Marketing Maven Method, businesses have a competitive advantage to generate more investment, take market share from competitors faster and improve product development and go-to-market speed. To download Marketing Maven's complimentary e-book about The Marketing Maven Method, visit: E Book - Marketing Maven.

You can register for the BAM Summit® here: BAM SUMMIT (bamsummits.com).

Join the next webinar on the BAM Summit® on September 7, 2023 at 12:00 P.M. Pacific Time:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hoPembhTRqupn6cPu2rKDQ.

About Marketing Maven

With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Marketing Maven is an award-winning full-service international marketing and communications agency. Nationally recognized as a trusted communications partner, Marketing Maven specializes in public relations, brand strategy, social media, digital, media relations, event marketing, market research, minority marketing and search engine optimization. Marketing Maven leads the industry in utilizing advanced metrics to measure marketing reach and providing competitive analysis unparalleled in the industry. Offering strategic counsel, we see the big picture and use creative tactics to achieve results. For additional information about Marketing Maven, visit http://www.MarketingMaven.com.

About HOW CREATIVE®

HOW CREATIVE, led by Howard A. Lim, has developed, implemented, and refined a comprehensive system for building a successful, world-class business. Using our proprietary SIM System™, we integrate Strategy, Implementation, and Management into a seamless process that can be successfully applied to every aspect of your brand.

By identifying a company's hidden potential and shifting its trajectory for exponential growth, our streamlined, highly effective approach is as economical as it is efficient, offering more value for your dollar while increasing market share. Faster than conventional strategic planning, branding, and marketing methods, our unique approach collapses time for accelerated outcomes, increasing company profits, value, and opportunities. For additional information about HOW CREATIVE, visit http://www.HOWCREATIVE.com.

