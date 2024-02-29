Branding Expert Marc Rudov Dedicates to Elon Musk His New Book on Fighting Deceit

"Deception is an emotional Rorschach test: in it, the duped one feels what he wants and needs to feel." Post this

According to Rudov, "We first learned to lie and believe lies from our parents -- then from teachers, doctors, business colleagues, the media, social media, and the government -- and never stopped deceiving ourselves and everybody else." He continues, "Deception is an emotional Rorschach test: in it, the duped one feels what he wants and needs to feel."

Spouses and lovers lie to each other. Parents lie to their children, and vice-versa. The story of Jacob & Essau in the Torah is about sophistry (AKA deception). We are surrounded by deceit, especially from the government. For example, President Biden has allowed over 10 million illegals to cross America's Mexican border -- it was a campaign promise -- yet, astonishingly, he has blamed President Trump for this invasion. George Santos, from Long Island, told a stack of lies to get elected to the US Congress, and defended those lies even as Congress booted him out the door. Elizabeth Holmes lied to employees, investors, customers, and patients as she built a house of cards called Theranos -- and a phony net worth of $4.5 billion that evaporated in one year.

Additional topics in Duped Again: The Clinton-Lewinsky scandal, the Ponzi schemes of Bernie Madoff and Sam Bankman-Fried, the Charlottesville hoax, climate change, Ukraine, Ozempic, and government-media collusion.

If you want to understand why you lie and believe or accept the lies surrounding you -- and how to fight deceit -- "Duped Again" is a must-read!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Marc Rudov is a branding advisor to CEOs, media commentator, and author of three books on branding. Rudov has headed marketing organizations in both large and small companies. Known worldwide as an independent critical thinker, thought-leader, and truth-teller, he rejects wokeness and what he calls technologica erotica. Mr. Rudov rails against industry, product, and technology jargon, and urges his clients-from various industries-to escape their comfort zones to stand out, to be unique. Rudov holds an electrical engineering degree from the University of Pittsburgh and an MBA from Boston University.

ORDER INFORMATION

"Duped Again: Why Sophistry Works" is available in both paperback (ISBN 979-8-89145-323-4) and ebook (ISBN 979-8-89145-324-1) formats. Order them at DupedAgain.com

Media Contact

Marc Rudov, MHR Enterprises, 1 4084990115, [email protected], https://marcrudov.com

SOURCE Marc Rudov