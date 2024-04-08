Brandon Fauley Celebrates a Decade of Excellence in Healthcare Real Estate with Xite Realty

"Brandon's decade-long journey with Xite Realty has been marked by exceptional leadership, profound industry impact, and a steadfast commitment to the healthcare community," said Santee Hathaway, Principal, at Xite Realty. Post this

Brandon's impact extends beyond transactions; he has cultivated deep and genuine relationships within the healthcare community. He is a regular speaker at the Texas A&M School of Dentistry, where he shares valuable advice and strategies for early-career healthcare professionals. His engagements as a guest speaker at prestigious events, such as the Texas Dental Association and Dallas County Dental Society's New Dentist Symposium, have positioned him as an authority on leveraging data and demographics for practice success.

His insights have also reached a wider audience through appearances on the Texas Dental Practice Podcast and publications in the North Texas Dentistry Magazine. These platforms have allowed him to share his passion for the strategic aspects of healthcare practice locations and development.

Away from professional commitments, Brandon is a family man residing in Farmersville, Texas, with his wife Raigan and their children, Liam, Deacon, Everly, Rowan, and Isla Jane. Last year, Brandon and Raigan adopted Deacon from Liberia and finally brought him home this February. An active church member, he enjoys outdoor activities, spending quality time with his family, and coaching youth and high school sports. His academic achievements include a degree from Texas A&M–Commerce University, where he was a football athlete.

"Brandon's decade-long journey with Xite Realty has been marked by exceptional leadership, profound industry impact, and a steadfast commitment to the healthcare community," said Santee Hathaway, Principal, at Xite Realty. "His contributions are invaluable, and we look forward to his continued influence in shaping the future of healthcare real estate."

Xite Realty celebrates this milestone with Brandon Fauley, acknowledging his dedication, expertise, and the positive influence he has on the company and the healthcare community at large.

About Xite Realty

Xite Realty is a premier real estate and practice sales firm specializing in the healthcare industry, providing comprehensive services for healthcare office start-ups, expansions, relocations and practice sales. With a focus on exceptional client service and industry expertise, Xite Realty is dedicated to helping healthcare professionals achieve their business goals through strategic real estate solutions.

