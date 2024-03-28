Brandon Johnson of Sierra College Honored as 2024 California Community College Athletic Trainer of the Year

"I'm grateful to the California Community College Trainers Association for this recognition and am very fortunate to be able to continue working with such great student-athletes, coaches and staff at Sierra College," said Johnson. Post this

Prior to Sierra College, Brandon worked at a high school in Phoenix Arizona and the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid New York.

"Brandon is more than deserving of this honor. We are fortunate to see his hard work and dedication every day, so it is no surprise that his peers throughout the state have also recognized his dedication to our student athletes, the 3C2A and the field of Athletic Training," said Rachel Johnson, Dean of Kinesiology/Athletic Director at Sierra College.

About Sierra College

The Sierra College District is rising to the needs of our community. Sierra College serves 3,200 square miles of Northern California with campuses in Roseville, Rocklin, Grass Valley, and Truckee. With approximately 125 degree and certificate programs, Sierra College is ranked first in Northern California (Sacramento north) for transfers to four-year universities, offers career/technical training and classes for upgrading job skills. Sierra graduates can be found in businesses and industries throughout the region. More information at http://www.sierracollege.edu

Media Contact

Josh Morgan, Sierra College, 9166607271, [email protected], http://www.sierracollege.edu

SOURCE Sierra College