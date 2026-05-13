Brandon Medical Center Celebrates 10 Years as Tampa Bay's Most Trusted Medical Weight Loss and Wellness Destination

From a single Brandon location to a two-clinic wellness practice, Brandon Medical Center marks a decade of physician-supervised care with over 249 five-star Google reviews and a growing roster of advanced wellness services

BRANDON, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandon Medical Center is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month, marking a decade of serving patients across Hillsborough and Polk counties with physician-supervised medical weight loss, IV therapy, anti-aging treatments, and cutting-edge wellness programs.

Since opening its doors in Brandon, Florida in August 2015, the practice has grown from a community medical clinic into one of the Tampa Bay area's most recognized wellness destinations — earning more than 249 five-star Google reviews and helping thousands of patients transform their health. In 2024, the practice expanded to a second location at 6950 Appaloosa Drive, Suite 22 in Lakeland, FL, extending its reach to patients across central Florida.

"Ten years ago, we opened with a commitment to treat every patient like family and to offer care that actually gets results," said Cindy K. of Brandon Medical Center. "Watching our patients lose weight, regain their energy, and genuinely feel like themselves again — that never gets old. This community has given us everything, and these 249 reviews reflect the trust they've placed in us. We don't take that lightly."

Brandon Medical Center has become a leading destination for medically supervised weight loss in the Tampa Bay area, offering FDA-approved GLP-1 weight loss medications, peptide therapy, lipotropic injections, and InBody body composition scanning as part of individualized weight management programs. The practice's physician-supervised approach — with no crash diets and no one-size-fits-all solutions — has driven its reputation as the area's go-to clinic for sustainable, medically guided weight loss results.

Beyond medical weight loss, the practice offers a comprehensive suite of wellness and aesthetic services including NAD+ IV Therapy, IV hydration drips, glutathione injections, vitamin B12 and wellness shots, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, low testosterone therapy, Botox and dermal fillers, RF microneedling, and the full Pure Skin Medi-Spa aesthetics menu.

The Lakeland location at 6950 Appaloosa Drive serves patients in Polk County with the same full range of physician-supervised weight loss and wellness services that built the Brandon practice's reputation over the past decade.

As Brandon Medical Center enters its second decade, the team remains focused on expanding access to advanced wellness therapies while preserving the personal, one-on-one care that has defined the practice since day one.

About Brandon Medical Center

Brandon Medical Center is a physician-supervised medical wellness practice with two Florida locations: 122 South Moon Avenue, Brandon, FL 33511 and 6950 Appaloosa Drive, Suite 22, Lakeland, FL 33811. Specializing in medical weight loss, IV therapy, anti-aging treatments, and aesthetic services, Brandon Medical Center has served the Tampa Bay and central Florida communities since August 2015. The practice holds a 5.0-star rating with over 249 Google reviews.

To schedule a consultation or learn more, visit BrandonMedicalCenter.com or call (813) 502-6430.

https://brandonmedicalcenter.com

813-502-6430

Media Contact

Cindy K, Brandon Medical Center, 1 813-502-6430, [email protected], https//brandonmedicalcenter.com

SOURCE Brandon Medical Center