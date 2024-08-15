Brandon Thor of Thor Metals Group is Featured on WABC's Sid & Friends

Brandon Thor, the CEO of Thor Metals Group has been featured throughout the summer on WABC's Sid & Friends in the Morning, the number one morning "drive-time," radio show in New York City. Thor and Sid Rosenberg, a prominent New York radio personality, discuss a wide range of topics including the U.S. economy, world events, the upcoming election, Wall Street, retirement planning, and precious metals. Rosenberg is renowned for his one-on-one interviews with A-level guests including prominent celebrities, acclaimed sports figures, distinguished politicians — and most notably former President Donald Trump.
MARINA DEL REY, Calif,, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandon Thor, the CEO of Thor Metals Group has been featured throughout the summer on WABC's Sid & Friends in the Morning, the number one morning "drive-time," radio show in New York City. Thor and Sid Rosenberg, a prominent New York radio personality, discuss a wide range of topics including the U.S. economy, world events, the upcoming election, Wall Street, retirement planning, and precious metals.
Rosenberg is renowned for his one-on-one interviews with A-level guests including prominent celebrities, acclaimed sports figures, distinguished politicians — and most notably former President Donald Trump. Thor brings a unique perspective to the conversation due to his background in asset management, investing, and law. He is also the founder of Thor Metals Group, a precious metals dealer located in Southern California. Thor Metals Group focuses on educating the public about the merits of holding investment-grade bullion, an alternative asset that they believe has been has been suppressed by traditional investment channels.
"Even as an investment banker, we were shielded from the metals world," Thor told Sid in a recent interview. "But gold is actually a very simplistic investment and a terrific growth-based alternative to holding dollars."
Headquartered in Marina del Rey, California — Thor Metals Group boasts over 18 years of precious metals experience and some $40 million in precious metals sales. Their corporate motto is Ethics, Education and Expertise — and they pride themselves on fair prices, quick shipping, and outstanding customer service.
The company places portfolio protection over profits and only sells pure bullion coins and bars whose value is dictated by weight, content, and purity. Thor's team of precious metals experts offer gold, silver and platinum products that reflect market supply and demand, are globally accepted, highly liquid, and offer unique tax benefits.
Thor Metals Group is an authorized dealer for the United States Mint, the Royal Canadian Mint, and the Perth Mint. They assist customers seeking to diversify their savings, hedge inflation, or shield their money from de-dollarization through precious metals IRAs or 'direct-delivery' bullion.
They offer a free portfolio review for clients looking to safeguard their savings or identify lower valued assets to be replaced with certified, investment-grade coins with true value and high liquidity. The company also offers product exchanges, product swaps, and free shipping on qualified purchases.
