Brandon Weening joins Lime Connect Canada Board of Directors

OMERS, one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans, and its real estate arm, Oxford Properties, began its partnership with Lime in 2023, supporting talent acquisition through recruitment and networking events. OMERS also partners with Lime for events and other forums that provide education opportunities for those working in the disability talent space. As an organization, OMERS recognizes that diverse talents drive business forward and is dedicated to empowering employees who want to make an impact.

Andrew Masson, Senior Director of Corporate HR at Rogers Communications, and president of Lime Connect Canada's Board of Directors, says, "Brandon is a highly respected business professional, and his leadership and strategic focus are assets to Lime Connect Canada's work throughout the provinces. We are proud to welcome him to the Board, and are excited to partner to highlight the importance, and incredible value, of the broad talent pool of people with disabilities as a result."

Weening, speaking of his role with Lime Connect, said, "At OMERS we are building tomorrow together – which requires that we foster a culture where everyone can reach their full potential. As someone with a non-visible disability, I know how meaningful it is to work for organizations, like OMERS, that recognize and value each person's diverse strengths and talents. This is why I'm proud to join Lime Connect Canada, and to support its mission — breaking stereotypes and leading employers to empower professionals with disabilities."

About Lime Connect

Lime Connect is a not-for-profit organization that is rebranding disability through achievement – with the largest network of high-potential university students and professionals with disabilities (including veterans) in the world. Lime attracts, prepares, and connects disabled individuals for scholarships, leadership programs, internships, and full-time careers with our partners — the world's leading corporations. This work showcases the vast strengths and talents that are found in disabilities, and provides individuals with tools, self-confidence, community, and connections to realize their dreams.

Lime Connect developed The Lime Community in 2023 as the go-to resource for talent, education, and community in the disability talent space. All individuals with an interest are encouraged to join, and engage, as People with Disabilities (Lime Network members' private community), or the broader communities of Friends of Lime (allies), university partners, and corporate partners.

Susan Lang, Lime Connect, (212) 521-4469, [email protected], www.limeconnect.com

