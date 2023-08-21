BrandSesh™: A Cost-Effective Solution for Brands and Businesses in the Cannabis Community

"We are architects of change, redefining the landscape of possibilities." We've got the blueprint, and we're ready. BrandSesh™ is more than a marketplace; it's a sanctuary of advocacy, growth, and community. Tweet this

This event hits significant milestones by being the first licensed cannabis event in Desert Hot Springs, and the first licensed monthly cannabis event in all of California! The seeds for BrandSesh were planted with good intention and have 'taken root' by way of necessity. The cannabis community has long struggled with limited opportunities to showcase their hard work and dedication in a consistent, affordable manner. BrandSesh is here to be the change.

Inclusion. Diversity. Acceptance. Safe Access. Legal Remedies. BrandSesh™ is driven to create effective change in all areas affecting the barrier to entry where legal cannabis is concerned. The organizers of BrandSesh™ have partnered with LooGaroo Logistics of Palm Springs to launch, "Safe At The Sesh".

"Safe At The Sesh", is a program being offered to unlicensed cannabis brands who wish to activate at the sesh, but have not had the capital to launch a legal brand. This collaboration offers a cost effective, short-run opportunity, for "traditional" brands to source from legal farms, produce their brands, have them tested, legally labeled, on-boarded into Metrc, and into the POS systems of participating BrandSesh retailers. "Safe at The Sesh", is a huge opportunity for any brand to be properly educated on the legalization process, while also being given the option to launch within a space where budget is not an issue.

The inception of BrandSesh™ has also played a pivotal role in the origination of an all-new permit by the esteemed city of Desert Hot Springs. In July of 2023, just ahead of the soft launch Of BrandSesh, The Cannabis Compliance team at DHS created the groundbreaking Cannabis Event Temporary Regulatory Permit. This is a momentous one-day authorization that not only ushers in a new era of harmony, but also puts an end to the concern of double taxation for licensed retailers. This remarkable permit showcases the commitment of both BrandSesh™, and Desert Hot Springs, in paving the way for a seamless and thriving cannabis community.

BrandSesh™ offers Brands and Businesses within the space an opportunity to engage in B2B networking. They have also created strategic partnerships, while engaging directly with the patients and community who've been with us all along. The organizers of this groundbreaking event have cultivated relevant partnerships with distribution companies, manufacturers, and retailers to ensure brands the best possible retail experience. The multi-faceted monthly event will host a variety of food trucks, themed activities, activations, and brands with retail partner Double Eye Dispensary.

Other Notable Community Collaborations Include:

Annual Sponsor - Smilyn @ShopSmilyn

A CannaBusiness Job Fair By - @SeekPersonnelStaffing

Non Profit Partner - Cali Care Group @roseville_ccg

Power Source Partner - @therealbeazy

Serenity At The Sesh - A Healing Village Activation by @Theangelicones

Hemp Centered Fashion Show - @Hempwalk.co

Old School Dance Party VIP Activation by "Club Blaze It" - @GanjaChica

BrandSesh™ has been imagined to be a community staple. Say goodbye to excessive fees and hello to a refreshing "Old School 420 Community'' vibe that provides the ultimate showcase for your brand, your business, and your unwavering effort.

"We're more than an event – we're a movement, a force for positive change, and a springboard for a sustainable cannabis future. We are architects of change, redefining the landscape of possibilities by taking it back to a simpler time. We've got the blueprint, and we're ready," states Nicole Arias.

BrandSesh™ is more than a marketplace; it is a sanctuary of advocacy, growth, and community. By offering a cost-effective solution for brands and businesses in the cannabis community, BrandSesh is helping to create a sustainable future for the industry. Come Sesh With Us!

For more information on BrandSesh™ and how it can benefit your brand or business, visit www.brandsesh.co

