Brandt Hospitality Group Getting Great Results from Accounting Software Partner

"We selected Aptech for enterprise accounting because of the user-friendly interface, value, and great vibe we got from the team at Aptech," said Dustin Fridgen, Brandt Hospitality Group controller. "The system interface is user friendly and works extremely well with other systems. We especially like the accounting query tool that allows us to set parameters and look up any data that we need. From there you can export any data and have the instant ability to drill down to invoice images which makes it a very efficient tool. At Brandt we strive for efficiency and have a very tech savvy team. We like working with mass data exports. PVNG gives us every bit of data we could ever ask for in an intuitive format.

"As much as we love the solution itself, we are even more impressed with the great customer support," Fridgen said. "Aptech's team is amazing — they provide the best support of any software company I have worked with in the industry. The support team gets back to us extremely quick. And, if there is something we need the system to do that it's not programmed to do, Aptech will find a workaround or try to incorporate a solution in a future system update. This user-friendly accounting system supports an unlimited number of users and offers access to everyone from anywhere. In today's world, where people need access to information instantly and remotely, this is a critical feature to have in an accounting platform. PVNG's functionality is top notch. We love everything about it."

One of the key benefits of PVNG is its single point of entry. Leveraging PVNG's API, for example, Brandt is seamlessly connecting the Aptech accounting solution to its third-party purchasing software to maximize efficiency. This allows the purchasing application to synchronize Brandt's chart of accounts and vendors – as well as insert invoices and associated images – into PVNG's accounts payable module in real time.

For 50+ years, Aptech has been providing customizable financial-management software enabling hoteliers to access, view, compare, and analyze performance data of a single hotel or a multi-property/multi-brand enterprise. Its Enterprise Accounting, Business Intelligence, and Budgeting and Forecasting modules work independently or in sync to respond to revenue and expense changes and identify trends to better position assets for growth and profitability.

"The synergies between Brandt Hospitality Group and Aptech are uncanny," said Jill Wilder, Aptech president. "While they are a relatively new management company, Brandt is comprised of industry leaders who have worked together for more than 25 years developing, acquiring, and operating hotels. Like us, they are family focused and inspired to serve. We are honored to add Brandt to our growing list of satisfied management company customers, and we look forward to working with more properties as they continue to grow their current portfolio across the U.S."

To learn more about Aptech solutions, visit them at HITEC Charlotte, June 24 to 27 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Booth #2644. For more information on all Aptech solutions, visit http://www.aptech-inc.com.

About Aptech

Aptech Computer Systems, Inc., based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the only provider of a fully integrated enterprise accounting, business intelligence and planning ecosystem to the hospitality industry. All clients are companies like yours, which own or manage hotels. Its solutions help customers at both the corporate and property levels understand their financial and operational data for faster goal achievement. The company is renowned for introducing business intelligence into the hotel industry and offers a solid resource of hospitality professionals. Aptech is an IBM Software Value Plus partner and Premier Solution Provider, as well as a Prophix Premier Business Partner. Incorporated in 1970, Aptech's state-of-the-art back office, true business intelligence and enterprise planning solutions are 100% hotel specific. Solutions include PVNG, Execuvue® and Targetvue. Clients comprise over 3,500 properties – including large chains, multiple-property management companies and single-site hotels. Execuvue is registered to Aptech Computer Systems Inc. All other trademarks are owned by their respective holders. For more information, please visit http://www.aptech-inc.com.

