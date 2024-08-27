BrandWell Acquires Content Hacker: Delivering Unparalleled Content Strategy and Creation

BrandWell, a leading innovator in integrated brand growth solutions, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Content Hacker, combining two industry powerhouses to deliver unparalleled content strategy, creation, and optimization services under a unified platform.

GLENDALE, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BrandWell, a leading innovator in integrated brand growth solutions, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Content Hacker, combining two industry powerhouses to deliver unparalleled content strategy, creation, and optimization services under a unified platform.

In January 2023, Content Hacker founder Julia McCoy joined BrandWell as VP for Marketing, bringing with her a decade's worth of writing, marketing, and mentoring experience.

Backed by the powerhouse BrandWell brand growth engine, Content Hacker continued to make an impact by offering training, community, and resources, all under one umbrella.

Today, BrandWell completes its full acquisition of the Content Hacker brand.

Reimagining the Future of Content

Content Hacker, renowned for its expertise in content creation and strategy, has been a trailblazer in helping brands amplify their digital presence and drive engagement through high-quality, strategic content. With this acquisition, BrandWell is poised to enhance its offerings by integrating Content Hacker's advanced content solutions into its expansive portfolio.

Brandwell combines the technological prowess of AI-driven content development with the creative and strategic expertise of top-tier content marketing. This strategic alignment aims to redefine industry standards, providing clients with an all-encompassing suite of services designed to meet the evolving demands of the digital landscape.

"Joining forces with BrandWell presents an exciting opportunity for Content Hacker," said Julia McCoy, Founder of Content Hacker. "We are eager to leverage BrandWell's robust platform and resources to further our mission of creating compelling content that resonates with audiences and drives business growth. Together, we will set new standards for content excellence in the industry."

"We are excited to welcome Content Hacker into the BrandWell family," said Justin McGill, Founder of BrandWell. "Julia's exceptional team and innovative approach to content marketing perfectly align with our vision of providing holistic and data-driven digital marketing solutions. This acquisition will enable us to offer even more value to our clients by combining our strengths in strategy, technology, and now, content excellence."

Unified Expertise for Superior Solutions

Brandwell AI leverages the combined strengths of both companies to offer a comprehensive range of services, including:

Content Strategy Development: Crafting data-driven strategies that align with clients' business goals and audience needs.

AI-Powered Content Creation: Utilizing cutting-edge AI technology to produce high-quality, engaging content at scale.

Content Optimization: Enhancing content performance through sophisticated analysis and continuous improvement processes.

Performance Analytics: Providing in-depth insights to measure the effectiveness of content campaigns and inform future strategies.

This holistic approach ensures that clients receive a seamless, end-to-end content solution that enhances their digital presence and drives sustainable growth.

What Makes BrandWell The Best AI Tool for Marketers and Creators?

Highest-Quality Content, #StraightOuttaAI.



Long form, fully optimized blog posts that go deeper on research than anything on the market. BrandWell analyzes top-ranking content, news, social content, scholarly articles, and more, parses that down, and puts together a custom database before tapping into multiple LLMs to generate the best content for any keyword or topic.



Brand In-Depth Knowledge Graph.



BrandWell builds a comprehensive knowledge graph of a user's website, allowing the AI to automatically build a robust backlink profile. It also identifies topical gaps and keyword opportunities for a brand to dominate.



Build Natural Backlinks with Brand Publisher Network.



A website's full content profile, through the knowledge graph, gets added to a collective brand graph which allows websites to earn relevant, natural, high-quality links from real brands.



Instant Refresh and Rewrites.



BrandWell runs complete audits on a user's website to automatically identify poorly performing content and rewrite/refresh them at a click of a button.



All Types of Marketing Copy in One Place.



BrandWell's generative AI model features 40+ AI agents specifically trained on marketing tasks like writing ebooks and highly engaging LinkedIn posts. Plus, users get unlimited access to BrandWell's proprietary AI detector, undetectable rewriter, and real-time plagiarism checker, plus a host of other writing tools like summarizer, tone checker, and grammar editor.

New Identity, Same Dedication

The rebrand includes a refreshed visual identity, featuring a modern logo and an updated website that reflects the company's dynamic and forward-thinking approach. Despite these changes, Brandwell remains steadfast in its dedication to providing exceptional service and delivering on its promise of quality and innovation.

"Our rebrand symbolizes more than just a new name and logo; it represents a bold vision for the future of content," said Julia McCoy, President of Brandwell. "By integrating Content Hacker's exceptional strategic insights with BrandWell's advanced AI capabilities, we are poised to offer innovative solutions that drive measurable results for our clients."

About BrandWell

BrandWell, formerly known as Content at Scale, is a leading provider of AI-driven content solutions. The company specializes in content strategy, creation, and optimization, helping businesses across industries enhance their digital presence and achieve their marketing objectives. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Brandwell is at the forefront of the content marketing revolution.

Contact Information

For media inquiries, please contact:

Julia McCoy, President of BrandWell, at [email protected]

[email protected]

BrandWell.ai

Media Contact

Julia McCoy, BrandWell, 1 5122774060, [email protected], brandwell.ai

Support, BrandWell, [email protected], BrandWell.ai

SOURCE BrandWell