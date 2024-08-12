Brandywine Communications Appoints Michael Hash as New President

I am very excited to join the Brandywine Communications team and impressed by their capabilities. The company has an excellent reputation and long tenure in the mission critical time and frequency systems market. Post this

Mr. Hash previously held the position of Senior Vice President at IDEMIA where he managed two different business lines during his tenure, which supported the country's most critically important identity management systems. Prior to IDEMIA, Mr. Hash served 10 years with Leonardo DRS, where he managed various Army, Marine Corps, and Intelligence Community programs. Mr. Hash also worked as an embedded Software Engineer with DDC-I, which supplied mission critical software development toolsets for various Army and Air Force programs. Mr. Hash has worked directly with DoD and other agencies, numerous domestic prime integrators, as well as international national agencies. Lasty, Mr. Hash is a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he served as an Avionics Technician supporting antisubmarine warfare and secure communications equipment for an H-3 helicopter squadron.

"The combination of Michael's relevant technical and industry experience gives me great confidence in his ability to continue Brandywine's legacy as a leading company in the time and frequency sector," commented Allen Ronk, the CEO of Denali Communications. "I am very excited to join the Brandywine Communications team and impressed by their capabilities. The company has an excellent reputation and long tenure in the mission critical time and frequency systems market. Together we will work to continuously improve the quality and service to our customers, and continue growing the company", stated Mr. Hash.

About Brandywine Communications

Founded in 1995, Brandywine is a leading designer and manufacturer of mission critical time and frequency systems for the military and infrastructure markets. The company operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and United Kingdom and its products are sold globally. https://www.brandywinecomm.com.

About Denali Communications Group

Denali Communications Group, Inc. owns multiple companies that design, engineer and manufacture electronic communication and connectivity solutions for industry leading customers around the world. Denali's products are utilized for mission critical applications and are designed to withstand incredibly harsh environments.

Denali's primary markets include Military, Commercial Aerospace, Mining, Transportation & Utilities. https://www.denalicommunications.com/.

If you would like additional information, please send the request to [email protected]

Media Contact

Elizabeth Smith, Brandywine Communications, 1 7147551050, [email protected], Brandywine Communications

Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE Brandywine Communications