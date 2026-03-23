Brandzo Franchise Partners Signs Master Franchise Agreement with XIMI-V in Libya

We are proud to partner with XIMI-V on its nationwide expansion in Libya, marking a key step toward Brandzo's vision of being the one of the regions leading retail partners for international brands. Post this

This partnership represents a strategic milestone for Brandzo Franchise Partners, a UAE-based retail company with active operations in Libya and across North Africa. The company currently manages more than 700,000 square feet of retail space and over 196 stores just within the Libyan market, making it one of the most established retail platforms in the country. Brandzo's portfolio includes the development and management of major commercial projects such as Carrefour District Mall, Playtime Entertainment Mall, and Benghazi Business District, all of which form part of a wider integrated retail ecosystem.

XIMI-V is recognized globally as a fast-growing lifestyle retail brand, operating more than 1,100 stores across over 70 international markets and serving a customer base exceeding one billion consumers. Its product offering focuses on affordable, design-driven lifestyle goods across multiple categories, positioning the brand strongly within high-frequency, impulse-driven retail segments. The brand's expansion into Libya reflects increasing international interest in entering emerging retail markets with strong underlying consumer demand.

Brandzo Franchise Partners was selected as the exclusive partner for Libya based on its local market expertise, established infrastructure, and ability to support international brands through full market entry, rollout, and operational execution. The company's integrated model combines retail real estate, logistics, distribution, and brand management, allowing for a seamless entry process for global operators looking to establish a presence in Libya.

The agreement aligns with Brandzo's broader short-term objective of becoming the leading retail company in Libya by 2027, supported by a pipeline of large-scale developments and international brand partnerships. In parallel, the company is executing a long-term strategy to expand its retail footprint to over 5,000,000 square feet across North Africa by 2035, positioning itself as a primary partner for international retail expansion within the region.

"Securing the exclusive master franchise rights for XIMI-V is a strategic step in building a structured and scalable retail platform in Libya," said Brandzo's CEO. "Our focus is on enabling international brands to enter the Libyan market with confidence, supported by strong infrastructure, prime locations, and operational expertise that allows for long-term growth and expansion."

The Libyan retail market remains significantly underpenetrated compared to regional benchmarks, with limited presence of international brands despite strong consumer demand. Libya's demographic profile, with over 45% of the population under the age of 30, creates a favourable environment for lifestyle and impulse-driven retail concepts. This demographic shift, combined with increasing purchasing activity and urban growth, is driving demand for accessible, affordable, and globally recognized retail brands.

Within this context, the introduction of XIMI-V is expected to contribute to the development of modern retail formats in Libya, particularly within the lifestyle and fast-moving consumer retail segment. The brand's positioning aligns with local consumer preferences, offering a wide product assortment at accessible price points, making it well suited to scale across multiple locations within the country.

Brandzo's existing retail infrastructure provides a strong foundation for this expansion. The company's developments are designed to introduce international-standard retail environments into Libya, with a focus on tenant mix, customer experience, and long-term sustainability. Carrefour District Mall, one of the flagship developments, is Libya's largest open-air retail destinations in Libya launching in Q1 2027, while Benghazi Business District introduces a mixed-use commercial environment combining retail, hospitality, and office components. Playtime Entertainment Mall further complements this ecosystem by targeting high-value footfall through entertainment-led retail concepts.

Through this partnership, Brandzo aims to enhance the diversity and quality of retail offerings available in Libya, contributing to the overall development of the sector and improving access to international brands for local consumers. The company continues to engage with additional international retailers and food and beverage operators as part of its expansion pipeline, with multiple discussions currently underway.

The XIMI-V agreement forms part of a broader strategy focused on building a comprehensive retail platform in Libya that integrates brand partnerships, infrastructure development, and nationwide expansion capabilities. As the market continues to evolve, Brandzo Franchise Partners is positioning itself as a central player in shaping the future of retail in Libya and supporting the entry and growth of global brands within the country.

Media Contact

Mohammed Gadalla, Brandzo Franchise Partners, 971 50 296 8773, [email protected]

SOURCE Brandzo Franchise Partners