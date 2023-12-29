Brane Audio Returns to CES 2024 and Announces the Brane X is Generally Available for Purchase

"Audiophile or not, you'll definitely hear the overwhelming difference. We can't wait for people to experience the music they love in a whole new way." Post this

"The overwhelmingly positive reviews from our CES 2023 showcase put Brane Audio on the map before our October pre-order launch," said Joe Pinkerton, CEO and co-founder of Brane Audio. "This year, we invite everybody to visit us for a demo and hear the Brane X for themselves. Audiophile or not, you'll definitely hear the overwhelming difference. We can't wait for people to experience the music they love in a whole new way."

The R.A.D. is the most significant innovation in audio driver technology in over a century. Because of the R.A.D., the portable speaker breaks Hofmann's Iron Law, which states that in order to produce deep bass, a speaker must be either large or draw a tremendous amount of electrical power.

The Brane X achieves a tenfold increase in deep bass without increasing size or power consumption. Compared to conventional small speakers in the same subwoofer range, it burns only 1/10th of the power. Using a combination of moving and stationary magnets, the R.A.D. creates a force that is equal and opposite to the force caused by large air pressure changes within a speaker enclosure. This produces new levels of deep bass that no other small, portable speaker can achieve.

The speaker also includes all the bells and whistles of the smart speakers consumers have come to expect -- it's waterproof, has a 12 hour battery life, stereo, Alexa integration, Spotify Connect, adjustable EQ, and a free, user-friendly app for phones.

The Brane X is retailing for $599 exclusively on shop.braneaudio.com. It's available in the U.S. only, but Brane Audio has plans to expand shipping globally in 2024. To learn more, visit braneaudio.com

About Brane Audio

Brane Audio is a sound technology company that is unlocking a radically new experience of sound.

The company's flagship product, Brane X, is the first mobile speaker in its size class with an internal subwoofer. Brane's breakthrough Repel-Attract-Driver (R.A.D.) delivers a 10x increase in sub-bass without any sacrifice in size or power consumption.

R.A.D. represents the most significant innovation in audio driver technology in a century and breaks Hofmann's Iron Law by using a proprietary array of permanent magnets to cancel internal air pressure forces. This novel force cancellation design allows Brane speakers to be compact, efficient, and capable of producing deeper bass than any comparable speaker on the market.

Brane Audio was founded in 2015 and is proudly based in the live music capital of Austin, Texas. Our team of engineers and scientists works tirelessly to push the boundaries of sound with an unrelenting commitment to invention and scientific curiosity.

To learn more, please visit braneaudio.com

Media Contact

Gabby Ferguson, Brane Audio, (309) 202-0670, [email protected]

SOURCE Brane Audio