Branson Signs Partnership Deal to Become the Official Vacation Destination of the Kansas City Chiefs

A contract signing event today in Branson, Missouri, marked one of the final details in officially declaring Branson and the Lakes Area as "The Official Vacation Destination of the Kansas City Chiefs."
BRANSON, Mo., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A contract signing event today in Branson, Missouri, marked one of the final details in officially declaring Branson and the Lakes Area as "The Official Vacation Destination of the Kansas City Chiefs." On hand for festivities included representatives of the Super Bowl Champions, including team President Mark Donovan, along with City officials and community leaders from throughout the region. Branson and the Lakes Area are best known for providing family-focused entertainment, award-winning attractions and golf courses, live music shows and the outdoor adventure of the Ozark Mountains and surrounding three lakes.
Just days before today's event, which included a rare photo opportunity with all three of the club's Lombardi Trophies, the Kansas City Chiefs announced a multi-year agreement with the City of Branson and the Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District.
As part of the partnership, Branson and the Lakes Area will receive a mix of experiential and digital activation assets, including an annual in-market season kickoff rally with Chiefs personalities, plus signage in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Branson will have a major presence around the club's NFL Draft coverage and fan events, including serving as the presenting partner of the annual Season Ticket Member Draft Fest, participation in the club's annual Red Friday tradition, gameday activation space in the Ford Tailgate District and will serve as the presenting partner of the Hometown Hero program, honoring public servants and frontline workers serving their communities.
"We are excited and proud to partner with Branson and the Lakes Area to help elevate the exciting opportunities they offer for destination entertainment right here in Chiefs Kingdom," Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. "Like GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Branson serves as a bucket-list destination for people of all ages, backgrounds and walks of life and is a treasure located right in our backyard."
Coming off a record-breaking year for visitors in 2022, Branson is located within a day's drive for approximately one-third of the country's population. Approximately 10 million people visit Branson annually, bringing a mix of all ages to the area that offers an impressive variety of family entertainment and outdoor beauty.
Media Contact
Lisa Rau, City of Branson, 417-294-7586, [email protected], https://www.explorebranson.com/
SOURCE City of Branson
Share this article