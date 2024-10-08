Brassfield Estate Winery Names Colangelo & Partners As Agency of Record

"Our partnership with Colangelo & Partners represents a significant milestone in our mission to increase Brassfield Estate Winery's presence and showcase the unique qualities of our volcanic terroir," said Chris Baker, President of Brassfield Estate Winery. Post this

"Our partnership with Colangelo & Partners represents a significant milestone in our mission to increase Brassfield Estate Winery's presence and showcase the unique qualities of our volcanic terroir," said Chris Baker, President of Brassfield Estate Winery. "We look forward to telling our story of innovation, sustainability, and world class winemaking."

With a steadfast commitment to quality and environmental stewardship, Brassfield Estate Winery has gained increased appraisal from critics and consumers alike looking for distinctive and sustainably produced wines. The winery's impressive and terroir-driven range includes some of the traditional varieties from California, such as Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc, as more exotic varieties such as Grenache, Petit Verdot, and Petite Sirah which thrive in the High Valley AVA high elevation vineyards overlooking Clear Lake and Mount Konocti, the local volcano. Brassfield Estate Winery's progressive approach and visionary mindset make it a premier wine for California wines and volcanic terroirs alike.

"We are thrilled to be representing Brassfield Estate Winery," said Michelle Erland, West Coast Director of Colangelo & Partners. "This is an incredible opportunity to highlight the estate's pioneering spirit and share their exceptional wines with a wider audience. From the distinctive terroir to their unwavering dedication to sustainable practices, Brassfield Estate is truly a hidden gem in California's wine landscape."

For more information on Brassfield Estate Winery, please visit: https://www.brassfieldestate.com/

About Brassfield Estate Winery

Brassfield Estate Winery was born out of a vision to produce distinctive, terroir-driven wines from one of the most interesting California regions: Lake County. The core of Brassfield Estate Winery, High Serenity Ranch represents a truly distinctive and remarkable winegrowing property stretching over 5,000 acres across both the eastern and the western sections of High Valley, as well as the Round Mountain Volcano and welcoming visitors from all over the United States. Located in the High Valley AVA of Lake County, Brassfield Estate Winery is perched at a rare altitude shared by only one percent of vineyards worldwide. Renowned for its commitment to precision and sustainable farming, the estate produces seventeen varietal wines from vine to bottle without leaving the hands of their dedicated team.

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine and spirits brands, and has long-established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on 'closing the loop' between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. Founded in 2006, Colangelo & Partners was honored as one of the year's top integrated communications firms at the 2013 Agency Elite Awards and for one of the best digital marketing campaigns at the 2014 Digital PR Awards.

