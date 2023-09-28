Bravado Designs Launches Rebrand & Expansion After 30 Years of Shaping Maternity and Nursing Wear Markets

Bravado Designs provides thoughtful and beautiful designs for all momkind

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bravado Designs, the globally recognized female designed legacy brand providing solutions to mothers at the start of their motherhood adventure with nursing and maternity products, is thrilled to announce an exciting rebranding initiative that marks a significant evolution in its 30-year journey. Bravado Designs introduces new styles, products, and limited edition designs to cater to moms throughout their motherhood adventures.

Bravado Designs proudly unveils its rebrand through a new logo, enhanced way of communicating with their consumers, and an invigorating look and feel, accompanying an incredible product line with fresh introductions regularly from this Fall of 2023 through 2025. Its 30 years experience has provided a deep understanding of the needs and bodies of Moms and, through Bravado's technical expertise, is able to engineer thoughtfully and beautifully designed products that elevate both Momhood and the industry as a whole. The rebrand doesn't just reflect outward facing communications, the brand has also taken a great deal of time and energy to enhance their brand positioning and re-write their core values and behaviors to ensure all employees and partners are leaning into the brand promise and living and breathing the values at every level, every day.

"We want Bravado Designs to resonate with Moms around the world, supporting them in their incredible motherhood journey," says Nicole McCasey, President at Bravado Designs. "Our rich brand history has been reliable, but we knew that to move forward and truly support mothers everywhere, we needed to evolve. This rebrand and new products are our next step in servicing all of momkind at all stages of their adventure."

Bravado Designs' range of new product offerings not only continue Bravado's commitment to nursing and maternity but, for the very first time, venture further into stages of the motherhood adventure including stylish and functional diaper and hospital tote bags. The brand remains dedicated to its core values and its commitment to creating exceptional products that celebrate the essence of motherhood.

Bravado Designs is an iconic brand founded by two moms that couldn't find a bra that both fit properly and also made them feel beautiful. This lead the brand to specialize in knowing how to technically and thoughtfully design bras for pregnant and nursing women. Never straying from its core offerings in 30 years, it's safe to say the brand is made up of experts who know how a woman's body changes and designs the bras to adapt accordingly. Every launch, adaptation and function is one for the core target, who is kept at the center of the brand. The brand has been featured in outlets such as The New York Times, Healthline, People, PopSugar and more.

