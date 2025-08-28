Bravenly Global Ranks No. 118 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"This honor isn't just about our growth in numbers, it's about the tens of thousands of people we've had the privilege to serve and inspire along the way." Post this

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Bravenly Global has experienced remarkable growth and recognition since its launch in 2020, achieving rapid and consistent revenue increases year after year. In its first year, the company generated over $1.5 million in sales, and by 2022 had grown to $8 million. The momentum continued with $19 million in 2023 and more than $50 million in 2024, representing over 3,009% growth in just four years. The brand's strong momentum has earned it an AAA+ rating from Business For Home for 2024, ranking #8 globally for momentum and outpacing industry norms.

Beyond financial success, Bravenly has cultivated a vibrant community through incentive trips, leadership events, and brand partner recognition. Their "Dream Trips" have grown each year, from awarding 70 leaders with a trip to Jamaica in 2023 to hosting over 150 attendees in Punta Cana in 2024. Additional exclusive events in 2024 included a Success Summit in Clearwater Beach, Florida, with over 800 leaders, and an "EVP Escape" to Turks & Caicos.

Bravenly's growth has also been fueled by consistent product innovation and operational enhancements. In 2024, the company launched three new health products, including Fit Fuel, Burn Extreme, and three Hydrate flavors. Operationally, Bravenly introduced Bravenly HOME, a comprehensive digital training and marketing platform featuring field training tools, product photography for leader use, and expanded Spanish-language resources. The company also quadrupled its warehouse capacity to support increasing demand. Together, these achievements highlight Bravenly Global's position as a fast-growing, community-focused leader in its industry, blending strategic product launches, robust training systems, and a culture of recognition to drive sustained success.

Now in 2025, Bravenly has continued to build on this momentum. The company retained its AAA+ rating from Business For Home, again ranking among the top global companies for momentum. Milestones included hosting over 250 attendees at its "Dream Trip" to Cancún in April, welcoming more than 1,500 leaders at its National Conference in Dallas, and celebrating significant leadership promotions, including three new EVP's and two Silver EVPs. April alone saw 1,550 new Brand Partners and nearly 8,000 new customers, while record-breaking monthly revenues followed, reaching $8.5 million in April and $9 million in June. This trajectory positions Bravenly to surpass $100 million in sales by the close of 2025.

