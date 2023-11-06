Bravery Wines: The Newest Winery in the Finger Lakes Wine Region of New York

We are honored to become one of New York state's newest wineries. Our friends, The Martini Family, and the staff at Anthony Road Wine Company, have stood shoulder to shoulder with us throughout this journey - we could not be more grateful for their support," Founder, Corey Christman. Post this

Christman started his professional winemaking journey after his retirement from the U.S. Air Force. In 2014, he completed enology and commercial winemaking operations courses at Washington State University. Christman then met the owners of Anthony Road Wine Company, John and Ann Martini, and head winemaker, Peter Becraft, and has spent the past ten vintages, working side by side with Becraft to hone his winemaking skills.

"We are honored to become one of New York state's newest wineries. Our friends, The Martini Family, and the staff at Anthony Road Wine Company, have stood shoulder to shoulder with us throughout this journey - we could not be more grateful for their support," Founder, Corey Christman.

Bravery is in the final stages of securing property for a tasting room, with Bravery Wines available for purchase online, shipped to 38 U.S. states. Every purchase from Bravery Wines will result in a contribution of $2 per bottle to fund Veteran, Military Spouse and First Responder focused non-profit organizations.

"We're honored to partner with various non-profit organizations such as the Yellow Ribbon Fund, Clear Path For Veterans, The Institute for Veterans and Military Families and the Special Liberty Project, - We've dedicated our lives to serving those who serve others," said Jennifer Christman.

This Veterans Day, Bravery Wines "Celebrates the Hero in You" with the following selection:

2021 Cabernet Franc: a fruit forward wine with beautiful hints of cherry, pepper and lightly oaked.

2020 Riesling: (Gold Medal - Best Medium Sweet Riesling 2021 New York Wine Classic) a powerhouse off-dry wine with hints of citrus, tangerine, green apple with balanced acidity and residual sugar.

White blend: a blend of Riesling, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris and Sauvignon Blanc considered dry. This wine is fantastic with or without food and an exceptional option for those wanting a white wine with great balance.

2021 Rose' of Pinot Noir: fantastic hints of watermelon, cherry and strawberry, this wine is great with food or without.

2022 Sauvignon Blanc - 2771: Complex in character, beautifully rounded in texture with hints of pineapple and grapefruit with light acidity, this wine will captivate your palate (Not Yet Released)

2022 Riesling - 2771: Our best Riesling to date - closer to a dry, this spontaneously fermented wine boasts of apple and citrus with layered acidity and ripeness offering a sensation of light sweetness (Not Yet Released)

To purchase Bravery Wines, please visit the online store here.

About Bravery Winery

Bravery Winery produces handcrafted wines with grapes sourced from Martini Vineyards located in the Finger Lakes region of New York. Owned and operated by a retired U.S. Air Force veteran and his wife, Bravery Wines partners with a non-profit organization to help support injured service members, military spouses and their caregivers. A portion of each purchase is donated to several organizations around the country. To purchase Bravery Wines, visit https://vinoshipper.com/shop/bravery_winery

Media Contact

Corey Chrstiman, Bravery Wines, 1 240-222-2364 , [email protected], https://www.bravery.wine/

Corey Christman, Bravery Wines, https://www.bravery.wine/

SOURCE Bravery Wines