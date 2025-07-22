Bravo Favorites Host Carolina Charm On Oct. 23, Benefiting Pediatric Cancer Survivors In The Carolinas

"Behind the sparkle is a powerful mission: to give young cancer survivors the chance to dream about their future families," said Erin Santos, executive director of the Isabella Santos Foundation. Post this

"Carolina Charm is where Southern glam meets meaningful impact," said Erin Santos, executive director of the Isabella Santos Foundation. "With Shep and Austen bringing the charm and hundreds of stylish, generous women turning out to support the cause, it's going to be a night to remember. Behind the sparkle is a powerful mission: to give young cancer survivors the chance to dream about their future families."

While survival rates for pediatric cancers continue to improve, the long-term effects of chemotherapy and radiation often include infertility. Fertility preservation services such as egg, sperm or tissue banking are not always available and are rarely covered by insurance. ISF began prioritizing fertility preservation as part of its survivorship funding in recent years, recognizing it as a critical, unmet need in pediatric cancer care.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Carolina Charm, benefiting fertility preservation for pediatric cancer survivors

When: Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025 | 7–11 p.m.

Where: The Revelry North End, 701 Keswick Ave., Charlotte, N.C.

Hosts: Shep Rose and Austen Kroll of Bravo's "Southern Charm"

Emcees: Miranda in Charlotte and Christian Gray Snow

Attire: Cocktail attire

Tables drop August 18th. Individual tickets drop August 25th. Early demand is expected to be high. To receive updates and first-access notifications, sign up here.

Confirmed sponsors include Hendrick Automotive Group, Charlotte Skin and Laser, and OrthoCarolina. ISF is actively seeking additional event sponsors at all levels, as well as in-kind donations for its highly anticipated live and silent auctions. Current exclusive partnerships include interior design partner Alexis Warren Designs, social media partner Crimson Park Digital, and local media partners including The Charlotte Ledger and Scoop Charlotte, each bringing elevated style, storytelling, and visibility to the event. Businesses interested in gaining visibility while supporting a powerful pediatric cause are encouraged to contact Katy Brown at [email protected].

ABOUT THE ISABELLA SANTOS FOUNDATION

Established in 2007, The Isabella Santos Foundation (ISF) is dedicated to eradicating pediatric cancer's devastating impact, while honoring the legacy of Isabella Santos, a courageous neuroblastoma fighter. Collaborating with medical institutions, we drive innovative research to pioneer new treatments and enhance young cancer patients' lives.

Over sixteen years, ISF has contributed $7 million to expand research and treatment and support affected families. Partnering with Atrium Health and Levine Children's Hospital, ISF funded clinical trials, developmental therapeutics, and a top-tier MIBG therapy suite—one of 20 nationwide. In 2020, the Isabella Santos Rare & Solid Tumor Program launched with Levine Cancer Institute, aspiring to be a global hub for children with solid tumors and rare cancers.

Originating from one girl's mission, and carried forward by her loving mom and the support of the Charlotte community, ISF's impact thrives and its ability to transform lives will endure for generations. Join our commitment to bring hope, healing, and progress to young warriors and their families.

Media Contact

Anna Stallmann, Isabella Santos Foundation, 1 704-218-9362, [email protected], https://carolina-charm.com/

