Bravo Store Systems Acquires Assets of Data Age© Business Systems' Including PawnMaster® Software, Ushering in a New Era of Innovation for the Pawn Industry

With PawnMaster's deep industry knowledge and Bravo's customer focus and product innovation, we will provide unmatched value for our customers and enhanced services to the people and communities served by pawnbrokers. - Tally Mack, CEO of Bravo Store Systems Post this

Bravo welcomes the users of these products as its newest customers, positioning Bravo to bring unprecedented benefits to thousands more pawnbrokers and millions of consumers served by the pawn industry.

This strategic move brings together the strengths of both platforms under the Bravo brand, paving the way to introduce groundbreaking advancements to pawnbrokers and specialty retailers. By combining deep industry expertise, Bravo will provide an unparalleled suite of integrated technology solutions, expanded services, and unmatched support.

"This acquisition marks a monumental milestone for Bravo. We are thrilled to usher in the next generation of software innovation for pawnbrokers," said Tally Mack, Bravo's CEO. "With PawnMaster's deep industry knowledge and Bravo's customer focus and product innovation, we will provide unmatched value for our customers and enhanced services to the people and communities served by pawnbrokers."

Tom Streng, CEO of DataAge, commented, "I am confident that the transition of Data Age's brands and customers to Bravo will bring about positive changes for the entire pawn industry, creating opportunity to introduce stronger solutions to pawnbrokers, empowering them to provide even better services to their customers. This acquisition will create a constructive collaboration that will revolutionize the way pawnbrokers work, ensuring they stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market."

Bravo remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of excellence, transparency, and customer satisfaction throughout the integration process.

About Bravo Store Systems

Bravo Store Systems is the first all-in-one software provider for specialty retailers including pawnshops, gun stores, buy/sell stores and secondhand retailers. Bravo's all-in-one software platform natively integrates all business operations, including Point of Sale, eCommerce marketplaces, mobile apps, a built-in estimator for evaluating secondhand goods, text messaging, payment processing and deep reporting. Bravo also provides E4473, E4473 Cloud Storage and A&D book all integrated into the same system.

Bravo solutions are used by more than 1,600 customers, are fully compliant with state and federal regulations and run with 100% uptime. Bravo eliminates duplicate entry between multiple systems, reduces the risk of human error and violations, automates manual and administrative work and provides near immediate return on investment for customers.

For more information about Bravo Store Systems and the full suite of products, visit bravostoresystems.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Mooneyhan, Bravo Store Systems, 8438700205, [email protected], bravostoresystems.com

Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE Bravo Store Systems