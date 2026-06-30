Bravo Store Systems Adds Lipsey's Drop Shipping, Letting FFLs Grow Their Catalog Without Inventory Risk

Bravo Store Systems has integrated drop shipping with Lipsey's, a leading firearms distributor. FFL retailers can now sell Lipsey's distributor-stocked inventory directly from their own branded storefront — without buying it upfront. Lipsey's handles fulfillment, while every transaction stays fully documented inside Bravo's ATF-compliance workflows (e4473, A&D Book, NICS, etc.).
New integration lets firearms retailers sell distributor-stocked inventory from their own storefront, with every transaction documented inside Bravo's compliance workflows
LAS VEGAS, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bravo Store Systems, the audit-ready retail platform built for firearms dealers and FFLs, today announced a drop shipping integration with Lipsey's, one of the nation's leading firearms distributors.
The integration connects Lipsey's inventory and fulfillment directly to Bravo's point of sale and branded ecommerce. Retailers can list Lipsey's distributor inventory on their own storefront without buying it upfront. When a customer places an order, Lipsey's handles fulfillment, and every transaction stays fully documented inside Bravo's compliance workflows.
Broader selection. Stronger cash flow. No added inventory exposure.
Expand Inventory Without Expanding Overhead
With Lipsey's drop shipping built into Bravo, retailers can:
- Display live Lipsey's inventory on their branded ecommerce site
- Sell distributor-stocked firearms with no upfront purchasing
- Route drop ship orders to Lipsey's automatically at checkout
- Keep pricing and availability synchronized in real time
- Tie every transaction to Bravo's compliance workflows
Dealers grow online and in-store sales without tying up capital or wrestling with disconnected plugins and manual reconciliation.
"Every dealer wants to grow without taking on inventory risk," said Tally Mack, CEO of Bravo Store Systems. "By bringing Lipsey's directly into Bravo, a retailer can expand their catalog, drive more traffic, and fulfill with confidence, all inside the system that already runs their store and keeps them audit-ready."
Built for ATF-Compliant Retail Operations
Unlike standalone ecommerce tools or third-party connectors, Lipsey's drop shipping runs inside Bravo's unified retail platform, which includes:
- Bravo Point of Sale
- Company-branded ecommerce
- Exclusive marketplaces: UsedGuns.com and Buya.com
- Electronic Form 4473 with cloud storage
- Automated A&D book
- Integrated NICS workflows
- Multiple Handgun Sale reporting
- Form 8300 threshold flagging
- Auditor login: read-only, licensee-controlled access
Drop shipped firearms follow the same save-time validation and record-retention workflows as in-store transactions.
"Lipsey's is focused on helping dealers grow efficiently," said Rob Abruzzino, Marketing Manager at Lipsey's. "By integrating drop shipping directly into Bravo, retailers can tap our full catalog and fulfill orders without ever leaving their point of sale."
Choice, Not Compromise
Bravo retailers control how ecommerce works for their store:
- Full shipping enabled
- Pickup-first ecommerce
- In-store only
Bravo powers online visibility without forcing operational complexity.
Media Contact
Natalie Goguen, Bravo Store Systems, 1 8884076287, [email protected], https://www.bravostoresystems.com
SOURCE Bravo Store Systems
Share this article