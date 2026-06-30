Bravo Store Systems Adds Lipsey's Drop Shipping, Letting FFLs Grow Their Catalog Without Inventory Risk

Bravo Store Systems has integrated drop shipping with Lipsey's, a leading firearms distributor. FFL retailers can now sell Lipsey's distributor-stocked inventory directly from their own branded storefront — without buying it upfront. Lipsey's handles fulfillment, while every transaction stays fully documented inside Bravo's ATF-compliance workflows (e4473, A&D Book, NICS, etc.).

New integration lets firearms retailers sell distributor-stocked inventory from their own storefront, with every transaction documented inside Bravo's compliance workflows

LAS VEGAS, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bravo Store Systems, the audit-ready retail platform built for firearms dealers and FFLs, today announced a drop shipping integration with Lipsey's, one of the nation's leading firearms distributors.