Bravo Store Systems Customers Now Eligible for Exclusive Financing from P2M.ai

"We're thrilled to partner with P2M.ai and bring financing solutions to our customers," said Tally Mack, Bravo CEO. "P2M.ai's mission to serve the pawn community perfectly aligns with Bravo's commitment to empowering pawnshops with the tools they need to thrive. This collaboration is a natural extension of our dedication to the industry, and we're excited about the positive impact it will have on our customers' ability to grow and succeed in today's challenging business environment."

Key benefits of the Bravo and P2M.ai partnership include:

Exclusive access to P2M.ai financing for Bravo Point of Sale users

Financing solutions tailored specifically for pawnshop operations

Potential for increased lending capacity for pawnshops

"At P2M.ai, we specialize in providing tailored financing solutions exclusively for pawn shops," says Or Barak, P2M.ai cofounder. "We recognize the challenges pawnshops face when seeking traditional funding. Banks often view these businesses through a lens of unjustified stereotypes, and many other financing companies label them as high-risk simply because they do not understand the intricacies of the industry. Our partnership with Bravo Store Systems is crucial because they are the only point of sale provider with reporting technology that makes our specialized financing possible. Together, we're able to offer pawnshops the financial support they need, based on a true understanding of their business model and potential."

This partnership marks a significant step in addressing the unique financial needs of the pawn industry, combining Bravo POS's industry-leading technology with P2M.ai's specialized financing solutions.

Bravo Point of Sale users interested in P2M.ai's financing options can learn more contacting P2M.ai at 929.355.7337 or [email protected], and by visiting P2M.ai.

About Bravo Store Systems:

Bravo Store Systems is the leading software provider for pawnshops, gun stores, buy/sell stores and other specialty retailers. Bravo Store Systems' all-in-one software platform natively integrates all business operations, including Point of Sale, eCommerce marketplaces, mobile apps, a built-in estimator for evaluating secondhand goods, text messaging, payment processing, and deep reporting. Bravo also provides E4473, E4473 Cloud Storage and A&D book all integrated into the same system.

To learn more visit bravostoresystems.com.

About P2M.ai:

P2M.ai is the trusted partner for pawnshop, providing innovative, tailored financing solutions exclusively for pawnshops. With a deep understanding of the pawn industry's unique needs and challenges, P2M.ai offers financial products designed to support pawnshop growth and success.

Media Contact

Rachel Mooneyhan, Bravo Store Systems, 8438700205, [email protected], bravostoresystem.com

SOURCE Bravo Store Systems